Cuomo: tests of “aggressive” anti-coronavirus antibodies will start in New York in the coming days

Gov. Andrew Cuomo sunday promised New York will launch “aggressive” tests to coronavirus antibodies this coming week.

In its daily press briefing, Cuomo revealed that the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] approved the New York antibody test. He talked about the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset; the Long Island Institute worked on the development of an antibody test.

“Now that we have the approved test, we will deploy it to carry out the largest survey of all the populated states. This has been done,” said Cuomo.

“We will be doing thousands of tests, antibody tests over the next week across the state to give us a real snapshot or baseline of the exact number of people infected with coronavirus and having the antibodies . “

The FDA approved an antibody test developed by Hauppauge-based company Chembio Diagnostics last week. It was not clear if Cuomo was referring to the same test.

He reiterated the importance of testing as a step toward reopening the state, even if other states have begun loosening foreclosures and home support orders. He said he was aiming to have thousands of New Yorkers tested this week to get a clearer picture.

“Any plan that is going to start reopening the economy has to be based on data and that means it has to be based on tests,” he said. “We will start and we will start here in New York State with antibody tests.”

Cuomo continued, “The antibody test means that you are testing the person to see if they have the antibodies, what they would have if they were infected with the coronavirus, and we are going to do it in the most aggressive way nation where we’re going to sample people in this state. “

The governor said at the beginning of his presentation that his condition was “on the other side of the plateau” and that “the numbers are down”, but stressed that the state could not yet relax the measures.

“Whether the descent continues or not depends on what we do.”

New York has seen more than 236,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 17,600 deaths, according to recent estimates.