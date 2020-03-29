Cuomo threatens to continue Rhode Island crackdown on New Yorkers fleeing viruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatens to sue Rhode Island on his new coronavirus policy that calls on the police to stop cars with New York license plates and saw National Guard MPs go door to door to ask if anyone has arrived from the Empire State.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo – like Cuomo, a Democrat – announced last week drastic new policies to limit the spread of the coronavirus. New York is the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, confirming more than 52,000 cases of COVID-19 and recording more than 700 deaths.

“I understand the goal … but there is a point of nonsense, and I think what Rhode Island has done is at this point of nonsense,” said Cuomo. “We need to keep the ideas and policies we implement positive rather than reactionary and emotional.”

He added that he thought the two governors could “fix it”.

Raimondo said the policies were aimed at ensuring that New Yorkers would quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arrival in Rhode Island.

“I want to be clear about this: if you arrive in Rhode Island from New York, you are quarantined,” she said. “The reason is that more than half of the coronavirus cases in America are in New York.”

The National Guard began going door-to-door in coastal communities in Rhode Island on Saturday to inform New Yorkers arriving in the state of the 14-day quarantine policy.

State police on Friday reportedly set up a checkpoint on Interstate 95 in Hope Valley, where drivers with New York license plates were to stop and provide their contact information, WPRI-TV of Providence reported. They were told to self-quarantine for two weeks.

New Yorkers who fail to comply could face fines and prison terms, said Raimondo – although she added that it was not the goal of her policy.

Raimondo also ordered residents of his state to stay at home – with a few exceptions to get food, medicine or go to the doctor. Non-essential retail businesses were closed from Monday to April 13.

Cuomo also spoke of President Trump considering quarantining for the New York metropolitan area before the President finally decides to oppose the decision.

“It would be chaos and chaos,” said Cuomo, according to The hill. “It’s totally against everything he said. I don’t think it’s plausible. I don’t think it’s legal.”

Trump then tweeted that a travel advisory should be administered, not a quarantine.

