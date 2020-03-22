Cupcakes, podcasts and Instagram: how churches are coping with the pandemic

No longer entitled to offer a religious service, Fred Rink plans to go door to door to provide communion to members of his congregation who are trapped at home due to the spread of COVID-19.

Rink will leave a small cup of wine and a plate on a napkin at the door, then step back about three meters before his parishioner leaves.

“Say the institution’s words, pray with them and bless them. It is essentially the long and the short,” said Rink, the pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vancouver.

Places of worship across the country are closed due to the pandemic.

As a result, they are taking steps to maintain the spiritual bond with their members and support their communities, while trying to protect the health of religious leaders and congregations during this tumultuous time.

Maintenance of programs

The mosques of Edmonton decided Thursday evening to close to the public, in particular the Al Rashid mosque, which is the oldest in the country.

Spokesperson Noor Al-Henedy said it was like closing a large grocery store because it is an essential service for so many people. It is the first time that the mosque has closed in 90 years, she said.

“It was incredibly difficult. You have to remember that mosques are an essential part of every Muslim, whether he lives in Edmonton or in any part of the world. Usually we will pray in the mosque five times a day “she said in an interview. sure CBC Radio’s Edmonton AM.

Usually about 1,000 people attend the mosque on Friday. Al Rashid will continue to try to provide certain services such as small gatherings for the elderly and programs for the young. Islamic funeral services will continue to operate, which means that people can continue to receive an appropriate Muslim burial.

They are exploring online options for continuing religion classes, reading the Koran and prayers.

“It’s a work in progress, to be honest with you,” she said.

Churches try to maintain spiritual connection with prosperous members. (Nancy Russell / CBC)

The church of Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields in downtown Toronto traditionally offers drop-in on Friday evening and breakfast on weekend. Meals are now take out at the door, while drop-in service is limited.

“From this point on, we’re trying to keep the wicket open with a very tight cap on numbers and strict social distancing policies because people have almost nowhere to go right now. Libraries are closed , the community center is closed. All of the supports they counted on are gone, “said Rev. Maggie Helwig.

It seems unlikely that the service will continue for a very long time while COVID-19 continues to spread, but she said it is useful to maintain it as long as they can.

It will be the second weekend that Sunday worship will be livestreamed on Facebook with only Helwig, a singer and a cameraman present. The church currently has many volunteers and donations.

“Will it last for weeks and months? We don’t know,” she said, adding that there was an ethical imperative to continue supporting the community.

“We are all very concerned about sustainability, but we just have to keep trying,” she said.

The worship service is now only available online at the Church of Saint Stephen-in-the-Fields in Toronto. (James Morrison-Collalto / CBC)

Stay safe

Reverend Laura Holck of the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Calgary spends much of her time on the phone, trying to connect with each member of her congregation to assess their mental, physical and spiritual needs. The church has formed an emergency response team to run errands for those who need help during the pandemic.

Holck tries to limit the number of in-person visits she makes because she fell seriously ill with acute bronchitis a few years ago.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea for me to go out personally because who knows what will happen to me if I get the virus.”

Each weekend, up to 400 people gather at the Living Springs Christian Fellowship in Airdrie, a community north of Calgary. With the doors now closed, pastors have instead spread the gospel with online videos, podcasts, and even Bible studies for kids and teens on Instagram.

Living Springs is trying to increase these offerings instead of a traditional worship service.

“While people are in quarantine, there is going to be a lot of media consumed in the coming weeks and months,” said Pastor Kyle Toner.

They are also thinking about how to keep the congregation’s interaction online.

“We have an idea for a cupcake gift. If people want us to bring them cupcakes, we will broadcast live and have the chance to see .. on camera those who isolate at home and we can normally have seen a weekend, “said Toner.

Financial pressure

He admits there is some concern about donations during this time, especially with many people unable to work and with Alberta oil prices at some of the lowest levels ever recorded.

“I think these are non-profit organizations, whether it’s churches or not, I think the worst could be right now,” he said.

Some churches are better equipped for this than others, because the offering plate can no longer be passed.

In Ontario, Father Rico Passero does not have a church full of people for mass these days, but he has managed to keep them together in mind – by taking pictures of them on the benches. Passero and his staff printed 400 photos of parishioners at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grimsby and addressed the photos during mass while the people they represented watched a live broadcast of the service from their home. (St. Joseph Catholic Church)

Center Street Church, which has five locations in and around Calgary, has seen an increase in automatic deposits, wire transfers and even donations of stock market share in recent years as online platforms gifts have evolved. However, the church will be careful about how donation patterns change.

For several years now, the church has broadcast live services, and it expects many other viewers who are now only available online.

“We have used the term here for many years as” one church, many places, “said Paster Wayne Smele.

“Now, this weekend, I’m going to say it while I’m organizing the services,” one church, 5,000 sites, “because we’ll be in people’s homes and on their phones. It’s pretty cool,” he said.