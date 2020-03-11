Customers complain about rising prices as hand sanitizer is sold in stores

The global spread of the coronavirus has sparked panic over the purchase of hand sanitizer and some customers have complained that retailers who still have it in hand are increasing the price, taking advantage of people’s desperation.

Hand sanitizer is a hot product these days, and many stores in North America are sold out. That’s because health experts say the best way to protect yourself is to keep your hands clean, either with soap and water or – if it’s not available – a disinfectant based on alcohol.

CBC News visited several Shoppers Drug Marts in Toronto on Monday who ran out of hand sanitizer and lacked antiseptic cleaning wipes.

Frances Steciuk said that she had managed to find a hand sanitizer at Shoppers in Toronto last week, but did not buy it because she felt the price was inflated.

“I kind of touched the roof,” said Steciuk, remembering her reaction when she saw 60-ml bottles of travel-size hand sanitizer selling for $ 3.99 each. Steciuk said that she remembers paying half that price already.

“Although I can afford the price of $ 3.99, I did not buy on principle,” she said. “It struck me that those on tighter budgets may find the product unaffordable.”

Frances Steciuk of Toronto said she was surprised when she saw a trip-size hand sanitizer sell for $ 3.99 at her local Shoppers Drug Mart store. (submitted by Frances Steciuk)

Loblaws, which owns Shoppers Drug Mart, told CBC News that the brand that the local Steciuk store sold was not one of its typical brands.

Spokeswoman Catherine Thomas said that – to meet local demand – the store had to choose a different brand that was always available. Based on the wholesale price, the price of $ 3.99 is still in line with its usual price structure, she said.

Thomas also said that Loblaws is tackling supply shortages at some of its Shoppers stores. “Our teams have increased stocks of these products and are working to replenish stocks,” she wrote in an email.

Victory Battle of Toronto said it was not willing to pay $ 8 for a bottle of hand sanitizer in a dollar store. (CBC / Sophia Harris)

Victory Battle was also concerned about rising prices when it found a hand sanitizer in an independent dollar store in Toronto and did not like the price – $ 8 for a 236 ml bottle.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Battle, who chose not to buy the product. “I prefer to attack the virus rather than attacking people.”

Store manager Carmella Limsiaco told CBC News that the store had no choice but to raise the price if it wanted to continue providing customers with hand sanitizer.

Limsiaco stated that the store sold a similar product for $ 3 each, but that due to a supply shortage, it also had to source a different brand from a different supplier who charged a price of big higher.

$ 99.99 for a hand sanitizer?

Large online retailers are also facing criticism that third-party sellers on their sites sell hand sanitizer at inflated prices.

A quick search for the product on Amazon’s Canadian site revealed some bizarre offers from third-party resellers, such as $ 184.99 for the same hand sanitizer for which the Toronto dollar store charged $ 8.

Other examples on Amazon include two 236 ml bottles that also sell for $ 99.99 and one pack of 10 travel size bottles priced at $ 300.

On Monday, CBC News found this ad for a few 236 ml bottles of hand sanitizer sold on Amazon.ca by a third-party reseller for $ 99.99. (Amazon)

Similar inflated prices appeared on Amazon’s US site, prompting U.S. Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts send a complaint letter March 4 to owner of retail giant Jeff Bezos.

“Corporate American has a responsibility to prevent profits from the sale of items such as hand sanitizers,” wrote Markey. “No one should be allowed to harvest manna from fear and human suffering.”

Amazon told CBC News that it is actively monitoring its site and removing vendors who inflate prices for hand sanitizer.

“There is no room for price increases on Amazon,” spokesman Andrew Gouveia said in an email. “We are disappointed that bad players try to artificially raise the prices of basic necessities during a global health crisis.”

On Monday, CBC News found this ad for a bottle of travel-size hand sanitizer on eBay.ca for $ 40. (eBay)

On March 5, online auction and auction site eBay also announced that it was taking action against price increases, declaring that he had decided ban products linked to coronaviruses from its site lists, such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers.

CBC News asked eBay why, five days after the announcement, it was always easy to find a hand sanitizer offers on the site, including those with inflated prices.

“We strive to ensure that anyone who sells on our platform complies with local laws and eBay policies,” said eBay Canada in an email response.

Solution: wash your hands

Back in Toronto, Shoppers client Steciuk said she hoped the government would take action to raise prices for coronaviruses in Canada.

“This is something that should be on their radar,” she said. “Putting profits before public safety – this should not be allowed.”

The Competition Bureau of Canada, which administers the Competition Act, said it could not disclose whether it was investigating the matter. However, the office confirmed that it had received complaints from consumers regarding sales of products associated with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Steciuk still couldn’t find in the stores what she was looking for: bottles of hand sanitizer the size of a trip to what she considers to be a reasonable price.

“What can you do?” she said, “I’m just washing my hands.”