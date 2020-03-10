Cutting Alberta Parks Was “Complete Shock” For Biathlon Canada

Biathlon Canada director of long-term athlete development said the Alberta government’s decision to stop grooming ski trails at a facility near Canmore would make the range there “useless” and the decision was a “complete shock” for his organization.

As part of its budget cuts, the provincial government announced last week that it would end the maintenance of cross-country ski trails at several locations in the Kananaskis region, including the Peter Lougheed, Kananaskis ski areas. Village and Mount Shark.

Mount Shark is home to the Ruedi Setz biathlon range, which is used by recreational and high performance biathletes.

Top level biathletes train primarily at the Canmore Nordic Center, which will remain open, but Roddy Ward of Biathlon Canada said they “tend to use” the Mount Shark range as well.

Biathlon is a sport where participants run on cross-country skis while carrying rifles and stop at points during the race to shoot targets. Penalties are incurred for missed targets.

The provincial government has not answered questions about what will happen to the biathlon course next season when it plans to stop cleaning up the trails at Mount Shark and other places in Kananaskis.

Jess Sinclair, press secretary to the Minister of the Environment and Parks, Jason Nixon, said in a tweet that Alberta “still has many maintained (and unmaintained) trails” that cross-country skiers can use.

“We are also open to partnerships with Nordic clubs for the maintenance of these areas,” she added.

“Beyond disappointment”

Ward said he couldn’t see how the Ruedi Setz facility would operate without cross-country ski trails.

“The biathlon range will be made unusable in winter without maintenance,” he told CBC News in an email.

“This decision was a complete shock to all of us, as there were no public consultations.”

Ward said trail closings will have an effect beyond athlete development.

“For our community, closing the ski slopes will have a significant negative impact not only on recreation but also on tourism,” he said. “The three ski run centers are well used by local skiers and tourists.”

He called the province’s decision “disappointing”.

“It will also have a negative impact on the health and well-being of our community,” said Ward.

“I hope this terrible decision will be overturned with enough public outcry.”