Dairy farmers pour milk as demand drops

Some Ontario dairy producers have been asked to discard their excess milk as the closures of COVID-19 have resulted in a dramatic drop in demand for dairy products.

With schools, hotels, restaurants and cafes closed, commercial sales of the main dairy products, including cream, butter and milk, which set the pace for production, have stopped.

“It is not a good feeling. [This is] something I worked hard for – and all of my hard work goes down the drain, “said Remko Steen, a dairy producer from Tillsonburg, Ontario.

Steen said last week that he was forced to pour about 12,000 liters of perfectly good milk down the drain.

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) – the organization that sets milk production quotas in the province – started ordering farmers to get rid of their excess milk last week. In an email to CBC, CEO Cheryl Smith said that only once before, in the 55 years of the agency’s existence, have farmers been asked to throw away what they produce.

Dairy producer Melinda Foster-Marshall, who lives near Stittsville, Ontario, said the uncertainty over demand for milk is “horrible”. (Melinda Foster-Marshall)

“It is difficult to plan anything”

It is not only closings of businesses and restaurants that are causing the supply problem, say the dairy farmers, but also the bottlenecks at the grocery store.

The problems started about two weeks ago when buyers invaded Ontario grocery stores, fearing they might run out of essentials. Soon, many coolers were empty of all dairy products, so some grocers responded by suppressing panic purchases, limiting buyers to one or two bags of milk at a time.

“We hope we can get the grocery stores to stop restricting milk so that we can move that milk and get it [on] the shelves instead of throwing them away, “said Steen.

For dairy producer colleague Melinda Foster-Marshall, the past week has been a roller coaster.

On Monday, DFO was offering incentives to farms that could increase milk production to meet the demand caused by panic purchases. But on Friday, the commission warned that the tanker might not come at all to get its milk.

“You’re sitting here waiting, and you don’t really know which direction you’re going to go. It’s hard to plan anything,” said Foster-Marshall, who runs an operation in rural Ottawa, near Stittsville, Ontario.

Ontario Dairy Farmers say they are facing a surplus of milk as demand for their products has dried up. 7:10

Farmers will share the losses

The Canadian dairy industry is being watched by supply management, a system that allows specific sectors to limit the supply of their products to what Canadians should consume in order to ensure predictable and stable prices. In order to sell their products, a farmer must hold a quota, much like a license, to produce up to a fixed amount.

In a cooperative system, all the farmers whose product is marketed by the agency will share the losses related to the collapse of demand.

Farmers can manipulate a cow’s diet to reduce the amount of milk it produces, but those who try to limit production by limiting the amount of food the animal can endanger its health.

With Ontario dairy producers on the brink of lean periods, DFO is asking Canadians to make sure they choose Canadian-made products when buying.