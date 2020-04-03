Dan Crenshaw denounces Biden, former Obama assistant for criticizing the response of the American coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The Global coronavirus the epidemic is not the time to shoot political shots.

This is the message that the American representative expressed openly. Dan Crenshaw presented this week to two key members of the Obama administration: former vice president Joe Biden and Obama’s former senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett.

Biden, the Democratic Party’s main presidential candidate, made harsh remarks about the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday.

EX-OBAMA PLOUFFE ADVISOR PLANS HISTORICAL DEPLOYMENT FOR TRUMP, SAYS BIDEN NOW

“It is a national disgrace that our health care workers still do not have the protective equipment they need,” Biden wrote in a Twitter message.

Biden’s tweet coincided with a revelation from the United States Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services that they were distributing nearly 200,000 N95 respirators and other medical supplies to the most affected areas of New York. and New Jersey, after the supplies have been seized hoarders.

Responding to Biden’s tweet, Crenshaw noted that national stocks could have been better managed when Biden was vice president.

“Remember when you were a VP and experienced H1N1 and Ebola?” Crenshaw wrote on Thursday. “You could have added more PPE [personal protective equipment] to national stocks right? But didn’t you do it? ”

But then, Crenshaw argued that the political position was not helping the country to cope with the crisis.

“Do you see how easy it is to point the finger?” And play the game of blame in bad faith? “Crenshaw continued.” Everyone’s trying to fix this. This type of feedback doesn’t add anything. “

Earlier, Crenshaw had called Jarrett, after claiming that the United States would have been in safer hands if Obama had been in charge of responding to the virus instead of President Trump.

“Someone asked me today how @BarackObama would have handled this crisis?” Jarrett wrote on Wednesday. “Answer in one word – Better. OK, two words. Much better. “

Crenshaw, 36, who was elected to Congress in November 2018 after winning a Purple Heart and other honors for service in Afghanistan while deployed to the U.S. Navy, wrote that the timing of Jarrett’s message seemed to him inappropriate.

“Why are so many Obama administration personnel constantly trying to make Americans feel bad?” Wrote Crenshaw. “The identification of policy differences is expected – but what level of vitriol? During this pandemic? Why?”