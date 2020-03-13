Dan Crenshaw rips up a coronavirus Biden tweet that slams Trump’s actions: “The walls literally stop a virus”

Resp. American Dan Crenshaw returned overnight after Joe Biden criticized President Trump’s actions on the coronavirus trigger.

“A wall will not stop the coronavirus,” Biden wrote on Twitter Thursday evening, trying to link the epidemic to Trump’s immigration goal, a solid barrier along the US-Mexico border.

“Prohibit everything travel from Europe – or any other part of the world – will not stop it, “Biden said, targeting the policy of temporary travel. Trump announced this week. “This disease could affect every country and every person on the planet – and we need a plan to fight it.”

Biden’s tweet echoes comments he made the same day in a speech in his home state, Delaware, which he represented in the United States Senate for more than three decades before becoming vice president of the United States. former President Barack Obama.

But Crenshaw, a Republican congressman in Texas’ first year, spotted what he considered flaws in Biden’s thinking, and shared his thoughts in a Twitter message of himself.

“First, the walls literally stop a virus,” wrote Crenshaw. “It’s sort of the interest of a quarantine, for example.

“Second, assuming you meant that metaphorically, health experts like Dr. Fauci and everyone agree that travel restrictions have slowed the spread of the virus to the United States considerably.”

Crenshaw was referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a respected National Institutes of Health immunologist who sits on the President Coronavirus Working Group, responsible for developing the federal government’s response to the epidemic under the leadership of Vice President Mike Pence.

Earlier this week, Fauci told Sean Hannity of Fox News that there was “no question” that Trump’s initial travel restriction on China – the epicenter of the epidemic – had helped protect the states. United.

“Yes, there is no doubt that if we had not done so in a timely manner, there would have been many more cases related to travel from China,” said Fauci. during an appearance sure “Hannity.” “And as you know, the epidemic that we have here in the country, these cases came from travel-related cases that came from China – then we had the problem in Washington state and what we are seeing now in other states.

“So it was from the outside that we started. So I think [Trump’s travel restriction against flights from China] saved us a lot of – a lot of worry and a lot of suffering, I think. “

Meanwhile, many people fear that they have been exposed to the virus – but not yet certain, while awaiting tests or test results – have voluntarily quarantine in the hope of avoiding spreading the virus to others. Self-quarantined individuals included congress members as well as professional sports figures – who all travel a lot, in contact with a large number of people in several parts of the country, within the framework of their work.

Democrats like Biden, running for president, are criticized for use the coronavirus to score political points against Trump as the 2020 presidential election looms.

The President spent part of Thursday posting Twitter messages in which he shared the means that the Americans could help protect, their families and their colleagues of the virus.