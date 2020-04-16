“Dangerously compromising”: Québec’s mining sector reopens concern for Aboriginal leaders

The news that the mining sector has been added to the list of priority activities in Quebec is causing concern for some Aboriginal leaders in the province.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonatan Julien announced Monday that mining operations in Quebec are now on the list of priority activities and services, which means that they can gradually resume their activities from Wednesday.

“Quebec’s decision to hastily resume mining activities dangerously jeopardizes the efforts of our communities to slow the spread of [COVID-19] in the regions, “said Ghislain Picard, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Quebec-Labrador First Nations, in a press release.

There are 22 mining operations in Quebec, according to the Minister of Mines and Natural Resources.

Picard said that since many of them are located near several Aboriginal communities in the province, “the movements and comings and goings of mine workers are of great concern.”

“I would like to reiterate that the pandemic does not exempt governments from their obligation to consult,” said Grand Chief Ghislain Picard of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Earlier in the pandemic, the provincial government moved to limit travel to multiple regions, partly as an effort to protect vulnerable regions and populations.

Concerning this most recent decision, Picard mentioned the lack of consultation of the Quebec government on the matter.

Concerning this most recent decision, Picard mentioned the lack of consultation of the Quebec government on the matter.

Cries also surprised by the announcement

Monday’s announcement also surprised leaders of the Cree Nation of Quebec, according to Grand Chief Abel Bosum, who said he expressed concerns to Minister Julien in a letter.

“To put it mildly, there seemed to be a lack of transparency in restoring the economy and yes, mining in the region is important, but we are also dealing with COVID-19,” said Bosum.

Even though these mines are on the ground, there is still contact with our people. “ – Abel Bosum, great Cree chief

Bosum stated that the main concerns regarding the reopening of the mining sector for the Crees revolve around the transportation and movement of workers, in particular workers outside COVID-19 hotspots in the South, as well as local Cree workers working in mines and then returning to the communities.

“We were concerned about the measures in place to provide security,” said Bosum. “Even though these mines are on the ground, in remote areas, there is still contact with our people.”

Mines will not reopen without the consent of the Crees: Bosum

Bosum stated that the Cree management was in contact with the three mines currently operating in Cree territory and was assured that they would not reopen without close cooperation and the consent of the Crees. He was also in telephone contact with the Minister.

The great Cree chief Abel Bosum. (Cree Nation Government / Facebook)

“We were reassured by [the companies] and we have been reassured by the ministry that we will work together to move forward, “said Bosum.

Stornoway Diamond Corp., one of the mining operations in Cree territory, announced Tuesday that it is extending the care and maintenance period of its operations 250 kilometers north of the Cree community of Mistissini, due to the Diamond market depression caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

In its announcement Monday, the ministry said it was working closely with public health officials to put in place several measures, including reducing the fly-in-fly-out to a bare minimum, extending work cycles from 14 days to 28 days, more chartering of aircraft to allow physical distance and require workers to wear protective equipment.

“The proposed measures will allow mining activities to resume in a gradual and structured manner, with respect for minors, their health and safety, as well as the health and safety of the surrounding communities,” Julien said in a statement. .

On average, over the past five years, the gross domestic product of the mining industry for Québec as a whole has amounted to approximately $ 7.4 billion, or 2.1% of total gross domestic product.