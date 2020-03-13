Daniel Davis: The murder of American soldiers in Iraq should be followed by the withdrawal of the American forces

US fighter planes launched air strikes in Iraq Friday morning (local time) against the Iranian-backed Kata’eb Hezbollah militia, the Pentagon announced. The strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack Wednesday at a military base in Iraq that killed two members of the United States military and one member of the British army.

“The United States will not tolerate attacks on our people, our interests or our allies”, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement. “As we have demonstrated in recent months, we will take all necessary steps to protect our forces in Iraq and the region.”

But while the United States should always punish any individual or group that kills Americans, it is time to recognize what a growing chorus of experts has said: American troops in Iraq should have long been removed from harm’s way.

Now that President Trump has ordered a punitive response against those responsible for the attack that killed our soldiers, it is essential that he order the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq before another American loses his life in a mission that has no clear answer. goal.

Everything that could be accomplished by our troops has been accomplished. Every day we leave them there, they will continue to sit in known places with targets on the back. President Trump didn’t put these troops there, but with the stroke of a pen, he can protect them now.

The problems started in 2014. President Barack Obama reacted instinctively and sent American troops back to Iraq after the city of Mosul was invaded and the entire Iraqi military divisions melted in the face of relatively weak ISIS forces. The advance of ISIS in Syria and Iraq posed real and immediate threats – to Damascus and Baghdad, but not to the United States.

The White House even said that Obama had sent the troops back to Iraq not because of a threat to America, but “on the basis of the assessed needs of the Iraqi security forces.” It should have been an immediate red flag. American troops should only be asked to risk their lives in the defense of American citizens or interests.

Even with the mistaken justification that Obama used to send troops to Iraq and Syria, once Trump took office, he gave the troops the achievable mission of removing ISIS from its physical caliphate. This mission was successfully completed at the end of 2017. The American troops should then have been withdrawn.

Instead, after months of drift where the military had no identifiable mission, the Pentagon settled on another mission that was once again disconnected from US security: training and advising the military Iraqi. It is a job that I accomplished in 2009, when I led a team of army specialists to train and advise an Iraqi border battalion on the Iran-Iraq border.

On May 6 of the same year, I wrote a letter to a former commander of mine explaining my intense frustration at the futility of our mission. I recognized that once we left, the Iraqi forces would abandon everything we had taught them and resume their business as they had done before our arrival.

Only senior U.S. officials denied this fact – a condition that has not changed since I retired from the military as a lieutenant colonel after 21 years of active service.

Frankly, our military mission in Iraq does not help protect America and our freedoms. Instead, our troops risk – and too often lose – their lives without any gain for our country.

There is no doubt that the Shiite militia that US forces attacked on Friday will again promise retaliation and attack our troops in the future.

If our elected leaders “truly support the troops,” they should immediately withdraw our forces from Iraq and Syria. Another American should not be asked to sacrifice his life for the benefit of Iraqi leaders who do not appreciate our presence very much anyway.