DC mayor says coronavirus outbreaks will peak in June in national capital

While President Trump hopes the country will open on May 1, the mayor of Washington, DC, said the nation’s capital would not see an increase in COVID-19 infections until June.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that current modeling of the virus is showing the city its “medical outbreak” of Coronavirus pandemic will take place during the month of June.

“We, like all cities and states across the country, are looking at different models to see what they tell us when our medical wave occurs,” said Bowser. “And we expect that to happen in Washington, D.C., in June.

She added, “Our residents are doing everything we ask so that we can reduce the number of peak cases and delay the time when this surge occurs in D.C.”

Bowser said officials in the city of Washington, D.C., were examining data from a number of sources to give their best estimate of when the national capital could reopen again.

“We will follow what the data on the ground teaches us,” she said. “As we heard directly, the President has not issued a residence order for any jurisdiction in the United States of America. And we look to our own experience in Washington, D.C.”

Bowser also expressed concern about how the pandemic disproportionately affects black Americans in cities like New York, Detroit, New Orleans, Chicago and Milwaukee. According to 2017 Census Bureau data, more than 47% of residents in Washington, D.C., are African-American.

“This virus has exposed the disproportionate number of African Americans who suffer from chronic diseases,” she said. “And it also highlights the health disparities that have plagued African Americans for generations.”

According to an analysis by the Associated Press, of the victims whose demographics have been publicly disclosed by officials – nearly 3,300 of the 13,000 deaths in the country so far – about 42% were black. African Americans represent approximately 21% of the total population in the areas covered by the analysis.

A history of systemic racism and inequality in access to health care and economic opportunities has made many African-Americans much more vulnerable to the virus. Black adults suffer from higher rates of obesity, diabetes and asthma, which makes them more sensitive and are also more likely to be uninsured. They also often report that health care professionals take their ailments less seriously when seeking treatment.

“African-Americans live in poor housing conditions, which we know have an impact on asthma levels, but with diabetes and heart disease, this virus attacks violently,” said Bowser. “So, while not new, when COVID 19 responds, it certainly calls for national and local actions that will change the trajectory of African American health outcomes in our nation.”

President Trump and the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, acknowledged the higher death rate among African Americans at the White House briefing on Tuesday. The president called it a “formidable challenge” and suggested that federal health officials be able to release national COVID-19 racial and ethnic data in a matter of days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.