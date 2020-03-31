DC residents could be jailed for leaving home during coronavirus lockout

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Residents of Washington, DC could be jailed for up to 90 days if they violate the city’s strict stay-at-home order announced on Monday – the latest in a series of increasingly severe measures taken across the country for stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Our message remains the same: stay home,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement. “Staying at home is the best way to smooth out the curve and protect yourself, your family and our entire community from COVID-19. Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people, that’s how it is – staying at home. “

The ordinance stipulates that residents may only leave to engage in “essential activities” such as obtaining medical care, food, working in essential business or government functions, essential travel or “authorized recreational activities” .

The home stay order is one of the number of these commands that have been put in place in cities and states across the country to stem the flow of the virus, but many of these orders do not carry significant penalties for individuals. New York does not punish individuals – although it does include them for business. Meanwhile, California is allowing a fine of up to $ 1,000 for those who violate the order.

The D.C. ordinance, which comes into effect on April 1, is much more stringent, preventing much higher fines and even prison terms for those who have been raped.

“Anyone who willfully violates the home stay order may be guilty of an offense and, on conviction, is liable to a fine not exceeding $ 5,000, to imprisonment for not more than 90 days, or both, “says the order.

“We have to fill the orders or they are worthless,” the mayor told DC council members before announcing the order, according to The Washington Post.

Similar sanctions were also announced on Monday by Governor Larry Hogan for the state of Maryland.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Chicagoans could be arrested last week if they violated Windy City home restrictions, but did not specifically threaten the extension of the prison term.

“This is a legally enforceable order,” she said. “We are going to give you a warning. And if you don’t turn around right away and go home, you’re going to get a quote. And if worse, yes, we will put you in custody.”

CNBC reports that Washington State and Alaska are two states that have potentially tougher prison terms for those caught in violation of those states’ residence orders, threatening up to a year in prison in the two states.

The move sparked an immediate reaction from civil liberties groups. Monica Hopkins, executive director of the D.C. branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, said The New York Post that the organization would be “deeply concerned” if arrests were made.

“When we saw this order, we thought,” Where do you want to send them? “” Said Hopkins. “Those arrested for this cause all kinds of problems that run counter to the goals of reducing the virus.”