De Blasio calls for “nationalization” of key industries, calls coronavirus epidemic “war situation”

Mayor of new york Bill de Blasio argues that the best way to fight the coronavirus epidemic is for the federal government to take over and operate essential private medical companies 24 hours a day.

The mayor, who made several media appearances over the weekend, said the current situation calls for drastic measures that include the nationalization of certain industries.

“This is a case for a nationalization, literally a nationalization, of crucial factories and industries that could produce the medical supplies to prepare this country for what we need,” said de Blasio. MSNBCFrom Joy Reid on Saturday, calling for “24/7 shifts” during what he called a “war situation”.

The next day, de Blasio reiterated this message saying CNN that “the federal government must take over the supply chain now”. He clarified the need for companies that manufacture ventilators, surgical masks and hand sanitizers to be picked up and put to work 24 hours a day.

New York State has already started producing a hand sanitizer in response to shortages and rising prices.

The city itself has also taken drastic measures to deal with the crisis, forcing restaurants to limit themselves to delivery and take-out services, and closing many establishments to prevent the virus from spreading through the crowd.

The mayor predicted that the coronavirus will continue to be a problem “for at least six months”.

Sunday evening, it was announced that New York schools would close until at least April 20, measure by Blasio had previously resisteddespite the pressure to do so.