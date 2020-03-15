De Blasio considers locking New York amid coronavirus outbreak

New York CityCoronavirus cases soared in less than a week from Monday 25 to Sunday 269 as mayor Bill de Blasio plans to lock the Big Apple to contain the epidemic.

“All options are on the table in the event of a crisis,” de Blasio said on Sunday morning on CNN.

“We have never seen anything like it,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

De Blasio expects the city’s coronavirus number to reach 1,000 in the coming days.

“It changes every hour, so we’re constantly making new decisions,” said de Blasio of the dynamic public health emergency.

He also called on the Trump administration to gain a foothold in wartime.

“We need the federal government to take over the change in supply now,” he said.

Learn more in the New York Post.