De Blasio: If Trump does not act on the coronavirus epidemic, “ people will die ”

Mayor of new york Bill de Blasio had a grim prognosis for his city during the coronavirus epidemic and said on Sunday that if President Trump did not do something soon, it would cost people their lives.

In the United States, about a third of the calls are to New York, which has resulted in the closure of much of the city, with all non-essential workers having to stay at home. The mayor told NBC “Meet the press“He does not expect the situation to improve anytime soon.

“The truth is,” said de Blasio, “it is getting worse.”

De Blasio lamented that Trump’s inaction has hampered the city’s ability to treat its large number of patients.

“The president of the United States is from New York and will not lift a finger to help his hometown,” he said. “I do not understand.”

De Blasio said he had requested the dispatch of the military and that Trump is using defense production law to buy ventilators for patients with the disease.

“If the president does not act, people will die who could have lived otherwise,” de Blasio said.

President Trump tweeted Sunday morning, saying he and his administration are working with heads of state to resolve the crisis.

“Work very well with the states and governors of our nation,” said Trump.

When asked specifically what he would like to do, de Blasio said that “all military personnel who have received medical training should be sent to places where this crisis is deep – like New York – right now, “Claiming they are” the best logistics organization in the nation. “

He blamed Trump for keeping the military out of the way.

“Why are they on their bases? Why are they not allowed to serve? I guarantee they are ready to serve, but the president must give the order.”

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor spoke with Chuck Todd later on the Defense Production Act, saying “we haven’t had to use it yet”, but that was a possibility .

