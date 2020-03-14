De Blasio refuses to close NYC schools because of coronavirus despite union pressure

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Friday doubled its decision not to close public schools, despite growing pressure from teacher unions and other Democratic politicians.

“We are closing the school system, we may not see it for the rest of the school year. We may not see the start of the new school year. And that weighs heavily on me, “said the mayor, according to The New York Times.

CORONAVIRUS TO NEW YORKERS WAKING UP IN A CITY THAT NEVER SLEEP AT BIG CHANGES

Public schools in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other cities have closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. There have been statewide closings in some states, including Virginia, Ohio and Washington State.

New York is temporarily closing schools where students or teachers are positive for the virus, but the state has so far suspended broader closings.

In the Big Apple, closing schools is said to be one of the most significant closings in the country, and some have expressed concerns about the possible ripple effects. Workers in crucial areas such as transportation and medical care, for example, may have to take time off work to care for children. Many low-income families also depend on schools for meals, medical aid and even laundry services.

But teacher unions have increased pressure on Democrat de Blasio to close schools, saying it is an important step to stop the spread of a deadly virus that has turned into a pandemic .

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“We need to find ways to keep our children safe and to ensure that they are fed. We must do everything we can to help our students continue to learn, “said President of the United Teachers’ Federation Michael Mulgrew in a statement. “But we have reached the point where continuing to keep our classrooms open poses a more lasting threat than the disruption that will result from the school closings.”

New York Council Chair Corey Johnson, who supports the closings, tweeted, “Teaching and learning cannot happen under these circumstances.”

“The City must immediately come up with a plan to provide child care for families who need it so that our essential workers, especially health care professionals, can continue working,” he said.

But de Blasio still has the support of other leaders, including Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has the power to close schools across the state but has so far chosen not to do so. According to The Times, Cuomo said that evidence from other hard-hit countries did not tell whether children were carrying the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

De Blasio dismissed criticism from those calling for closings, saying, “It’s not a popularity contest – it’s war.”

His decision to keep schools open has attracted support from other unions, such as those representing health care workers.

“As calls for the closure of New York public schools are received, we urge the mayor of Blasio to recognize the plight of health care workers, transit workers and other essential workers who cannot afford to leave, “George Gresham, president of 1199SEIU, said in a statement. “These hard-working women and men rely on our public schools to not only educate their children, but also to provide them with a safe environment while their parents work.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Closing New York public schools without a plan to care for these children would severely strain our social infrastructure by cutting health workers, and possibly stopping gains made to help curb the spread of COVID- 19. This would undoubtedly pose an even greater danger to families in New York, “he said.

The debate within New York comes as the country as a whole is taking increased measures to fight the virus.

President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to free up nearly $ 50 billion in funding for states. The Chamber adopted a coronavirus response packet Friday evening, sending it to the Senate for review.