De Grasse still hopes to participate in the Olympic sprint

Andre De Grasse intends to be an important part of the sprint show at the Tokyo Games.

But only if it is postponed for a year.

Otherwise, Canada’s fastest man will not be allowed to take the starting line, even if he wants to.

Stunned at first, De Grasse told The Associated Press that he understands Team Canada’s decision not to send a team to the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic unless the games are delayed by one year.

“It will be a disappointment and a disappointment if the Olympics continue without us,” said De Grasse, who has seven Olympic and world championship medals to his credit. “Having the Olympics (in 2021) is all I can really hope to move forward.”

The 25-year-old who lives and trains in Jacksonville, Florida, was cleaning his house when he arrived to check his phone and see the news on Sunday evening.

He did not sleep much.

It was supposed to be his year – his first chance for Olympic gold without Usain Bolt looming a few steps away. It is only now that a new generation of talent has arrived on the scene of the Americans Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles.

This promises to be a real test of strength. Potentially anyway.

Canada has joined a number of countries – including Norway, Brazil, Australia and Slovenia – who have pressed the International Olympic Committee for a possible postponement. But Canada made the strongest statement of all by stating categorically that it would not happen if the games started when they were scheduled for July 24.

The IOC said it would take up to four weeks to consider alternatives, including postponement, which is becoming more and more likely with each passing day, and more and more reports that the number of diseases is increasing. arrow in some parts of the world.

De Grasse is, by most measures, the most prominent summer sports star in Canada. The country brought 314 athletes to the Rio Games in 2016. It won 22 medals, De Grasse having won three.

Although De Grasse was not contacted individually by Team Canada regarding his decision, he received a survey.

He did not fill it out.

“I didn’t know how I felt at the time,” said De Grasse. “I let go of it and played it by ear day after day and saw if it was better.

“They are trying to protect us. We are humans first and athletes next. We will get through it.”

These days, he’s in Florida with his girlfriend, the American swimmer Nia Ali. Her workouts, now that cities and states are closing gymnasiums and promoting social distancing, have been reduced to running on a soccer field and running around their daughter, Yuri, who turns 2 in June. Ali also has a son, Titus.

“I am often with the children at home,” cracked De Grasse. “I feel like I’m active because I’m chasing them. We are going to swim in the backyard. “

De Grasse did not take the most conventional route in the sprinting world. In fact, he thought his path to glory was that of a basketball leader.

It changed when he ran into a friend on the high school bus. He boasted that he could beat him in a race.

Race on.

Wearing loose basketball shorts and borrowed spikes, De Grasse started from a standing position instead of unrolling blocks.

He won.

A trainer, Tony Sharpe, saw him from the stands, took him under his wing and helped refine that raw speed.

De Grasse burst onto the scene in 2015, tied for the 100m bronze medal at the Beijing World Championships. At the time, he was only an actor in the confrontation between Bolt and his American rival Justin Gatlin.

A year later, at the Rio Games, De Grasse took center stage and clowned with Bolt, even if it was not at all fun and entertaining. Bolt was looking for the world record, perhaps even to break the 19-second barrier in the 200. He failed, and among the reasons he cited, he cited De Grasse’s decision to push him the day before. semi final.

De Grasse ended up making money in the 200 in Brazil, as well as bronze medals in the 100 and in the 4 × 100 relay team.

He occasionally watches his Olympic races – for inspiration.

“There is a lot of motivation to say to myself, ‘I can be one of the fastest men in the world,’ said De Grasse. “When I watch it feeds it and makes me hungry to win again and feel like I was feeling in Rio.”

He’s healthy again too.

Hindered by hamstring injuries in 2017 and 18, he showed his familiar – and quick – form at the world championships last fall in Doha, Qatar. De Grasse won bronze in the 100m behind Coleman and Gatlin. Later, he picked up the money at 200 behind Lyles.

Revenge in Tokyo?

“I hope,” said De Grasse, “I will always be able to have this chance.”