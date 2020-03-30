Death of Michigan State legislator; suspicion of coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A state legislator in Michigan is believed to have died coronavirus Sunday after being rushed to hospital for breathing problems, according to his mother.

The Associated Press reported that the mother of the 44-year-old Michigan state representative from Michigan, former state representative Rose Mary C. Robinson, announced the death of her son on Sunday that she suspected of being linked to the coronavirus due to the nature of her symptoms. .

“I called the EMS, they took him to reception at 6 am and he died at 11 am,” said elder Robinson. Crain Strait, a local publication, Sunday.

Robinson, a Detroit Democrat, had apparently suffered from coronavirus symptoms for days but initially refused to go to the hospital, according to his mother.

“He wouldn’t go to the hospital. I kept pushing for the past three days,” she said, according to Crain’s Detroit. “I kept saying,” You should go to the doctor, go to the hospital. “Of course he resisted.”

Most people can overcome the symptoms of coronavirus without being treated in the hospital. But in some patients, especially those with pre-existing health conditions and older patients, may suffer from serious respiratory complications that can lead to death.

“Representative Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick mind and a passion for people,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Sunday of Robinson. declaration. “I am very sad to hear that he passed away. He was a staunch defender of the Detroiters and the people of Southeast Michigan. He has dedicated his career to ensuring the justice and security of those he served , and the impact he has had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come. “

Robinson occupied the same seat in the Michigan House of Representatives as his mother and was first elected in 2018. He previously worked in a private law firm and was political director of the local Teamsters union.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.