Debates on democracy reach catastrophic conclusion

** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

On the list: Democracy Debates Reach Catastrophic Conclusion – Dems Prepare for Tuesday Vote Amid Fears of Virus – US Closer to Closure as Virus Spreads It’s a real kick in parentheses

DEM DEBATES WAIT FOR CALAMITARY CONCLUSION

It was a debate that nobody needed. It was a debate that no one except CNN and Bernie Sanders wanted to.

But it was awful 120 minutes anyway, two crabby guys in the late 70’s locked up in an airless quarantine in the network’s Washington office. Statler and Waldorf, coronavirus edition.

The networks organize primary debates in the name of current affairs – to provide their viewers with new useful information on how to vote. The parties sanction the debates for the same reason, but also to try to limit the process in order to avoid undue damage to the candidates or to the global mark.

The candidates organize debates on behalf of the winner. But what if they are there for other reasons?

Sanders’ claim last week to continue running after being knocked like an underripe melon in Tuesday’s vote was that he wanted one more chance to force Joe Biden left on key issues and keep it there – he acknowledged his inevitable defeat, but said he wanted to take a stand on principle.

But the only perceptible goal of the Sunday debate in practice was to allow Sanders (with the help of the moderators) to try to further hamper the presumptive party candidate, already with slender legs.

Sanders promised final fight over issues before uniting party against President Trump. What he delivered was a relentless attack on the record, the character and, by extension, the party that Sanders never joined but harassed in a long time.

Eliminating mathematically but violently attacking the motives of those who oppose his positions, this is how Sanders spent almost all of his 30 years in Congress, so it was a natural choice. After being taken dangerously seriously for a few weeks as a leader and asking tough questions, Sanders was back in his comfort mode: winking at the press to demand real Democrats why they oppose world peace and universal health care.

Biden may have a two-to-one lead over Sanders in the last national poll, but in that studio it was four-to-one against Biden.

Sanders may have accused Biden of – literally, people – of supporting “slavery” for migrant workers, of wanting to withdraw social security and of opposing gay marriage.

Sanders had only one difficult question – a good one by Dana Bash on his own prior support for changes to social security – and a semi-difficult question from Univision Ilia Calderón about his praise for the Castro regime. The rest of the time, he was free to imagine Biden.

The question that summed it all up for the event was that of Jake Tapper to Biden: “The price to pay for your climate plan is around 1.7 trillion dollars. It is about $ 14 trillion less than Senator Sanders wants to spend on it. Is your plan ambitious enough to deal with this crisis? “

How long have you been beating Gaia, Vice-President?

Democratic primary voters – the putative target of the show – said loud and clear for a year that their main concern was eligibility, e.g. find a candidate who can beat Trump.

However, no one asked Sanders how he would explain to voters how to sway massive tax increases or how he would respond to Republican attack announcements warning of economic disaster or how much a cap and trade proposal would more modest would cost the Democrats once. Instead, Biden is asked why he cares about the planet $ 12.3 trillion less than Sanders.

Biden’s campaign had promised that their candidate’s intention was to show that there was “a place” for Sanders and his supporters in their coalition. From Biden’s appearance and sound, it was clear that there was a place: a headache or maybe even a whirlwind.

For married Americans who have in-laws who get along, it was an effective simulation of what it would be like to have dinner with two absolutely-hating step-fathers.

Cries, confusion, contempt, references to “YouTube”, procrastination and interruptions – it was all there. Imagine everyone dirtying their food before eating it and angrily asking to replace cottage cheese with something and you have the full experience.

And just like this dinner, nothing was revealed and nothing was resolved.

After what we assume (hopefully?) Is the last installment of the debacle that was the Democrats’ debating regime in 2020, consider this: there have been 11 of these contests and perhaps only two or three of them worth a trendy nickel – ABC News and PBS / Politico were the standouts – for Democratic voters trying to make up their minds.

After effectively hampering the rising stars by burying them in massively crowded scenes of gadflies and goofballs – one was with 20 candidates! – and giving debates to guests of opinion, the Democrats essentially had only one debate with the six real candidates. And they held it last month, after the voting had already started. The party even found a way to grow the scene coming back Tom steyer (!) for the debate before this one, the food struggle of CBS News in South Carolina.

But the worst part of all is that they found themselves in this culminating calamity.

After months of preventing harsh and credible interrogations of the suitors, the National Democratic Committee forced their last standing man to be locked up in a room for hours in what looked like a performance of “Reservoir Dogs” in a people center elderly.

What has been worse for Democrats, however, is how badly it has made their presumed candidate look bad at a time when voters are very prone to sober and informed leadership.

With the race essentially over, the network could have given in and offered to delay the event while waiting for the results of this week’s contests, or perhaps hold a virtual one-hour town hall where the candidates would respond to voters’ concerns about this. which has become the most important. disruption of American life since September 11.

It’s the Democrats ’fault for ruining their rules of debate, but it certainly looked like a stack.

THE REGULATIONS: FREEDOM IN AUDIT

“The idea of ​​restricting the legislative power, in the means of providing for national defense, is part of these refinements which owe their origin to a zeal for freedom more ardent than enlightened.” – Alexander Hamilton, Federalist # 26

STOPPING TIME: MORAL RESOURCES

Searcher Pierre Lyman explores how Christianity has managed epidemics for 2000 years. Foreign police: “To find the moral resources necessary to fight COVID-19, both its possible death toll and the fear that stalks our communities alongside the disease, we must examine the resources built in the past. For me, that means examining how people in my tradition, Christians, and especially Lutherans, have dealt with the plagues of the past. And while people of all faiths, and none, face the disease, the distinctive approach to the epidemics that Christians have adopted over time deserves to be dusted off. … Since religious organizations in South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Hong Kong and even Washington, D.C., have been at the forefront of the transmission of coronaviruses, this injunction is worth remembering. … The first sacrifice that Christians must make to care for our neighbor is our convenience, as we enthusiastically participate in aggressive sanitation and social distancing. This kind of humble care for others is a powerful force. I saw him at work with my neighbors in Hong Kong, whatever their beliefs. “

Flag on the coin? – Write to us at [email protected] with your advice, comments or questions.

DASHBOARD

ESTIMATED DELEGATES FOR DEMOCRATIC APPOINTMENT

Biden: 894

Sanders: 743

[[[[Ed. Note: 1,991 delegates needed to win]

TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 44 percent

Average disapproval: 52.6 percent

Net score: -8.6 percent

Change from a week ago: ↓ 0.8 points

[[[[Average includes: NBC News / WSJ: 46% agree – 51% disagree; Quinnipiac University: 41% approve – 54% disapprove; CNN: 45% agree – 52% disagree; Fox News: 47% approve – 52% disagree; IBD / TIPP: 41% agree – 54% disagree.]

WANT MORE SEMESTER REPORT?

You can join Chris and Brianna every day on Fox Nation. Go behind the scenes of your favorite political note by browsing headlines to read from their desks – with a lot of personality. Click here to register and watch!

DEMS PREPARES TUESDAY’S VOTE AT THE HEART OF VIRUSES

WaPo: “After their first one-on-one debate, the former vice-president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Both are hosting virtual events Monday on the eve of four other key primaries in a Democratic presidential nomination contest transformed by the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic. Sanders plans to hold a “virtual campaign rally” with famous guests, while Biden and his wife will host a “conference call” with voters from all four states who will hold primaries on Tuesday: Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. Election officials said they would proceed to the primaries, although Sanders questioned the wisdom of this in a post-debate interview on Sunday. During the debate, Biden said he would choose a woman as vice president as he sought to underline his good faith in his time at the White House with the president. Barack Obama. Sanders stayed true to his familiar storyline, emphasizing his long history by focusing on issues such as healthcare. “

Biden retains national lead over Sanders – NBC News: “While the Democratic nomination contest comes down to a face-to-face contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic primary voters now support Biden – who was far behind Sanders there just over a month ago – by an overwhelming 2: 1 ratio, according to a new NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll. The survey found that 61% of Democratic voters support Biden, while only 32% support Sanders. … Among all registered voters, Biden heads the president Donald trump outside the margin of error of the survey in a head-to-head contest. In a hypothetical general election contest, 52% of all voters say they would choose Biden, while 43% say they would choose Trump. For Sanders, 49% say they would support it, while 45% support Trump. “

Biden holds 20 points ahead of Arizona poll – Monmouth University: “Votes from the Arizona Electoral College may be at stake in November, according to a poll of voters registered at Monmouth University. Joe Biden has a slight lead over President Donald Trump, while Bernie Sanders is essentially tied with the outgoing President. In tomorrow’s Democratic primary elections, Biden is 20 points ahead of Sanders. The poll also reveals that the race for the US Senate in Arizona could also start with a democratic advantage, with Mark kelly have a 6 point lead [50% to 44%] against Martha McSally. In other poll results, a majority of voters in Arizona are concerned that the coronavirus is hitting their families, but the level of concern varies widely depending on party membership. Among Arizona voters who are considered likely to participate in the Democratic primary for the president, support currently stands at 51% for Biden and 31% for Sanders. “

Sanders hints Tuesday’s primaries should be rolled over to coronavirus – Fox News: “Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared to suggest on Sunday that this week’s Democratic presidential primaries should be postponed for security reasons amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus. In a post-debate interview on CNN, Sanders, I-Vt., Highlighted new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people in the next eight weeks while the country is struggling with the highly contagious COVID-19. … While some states are planning to postpone the primaries or have already decided to postpone it, officials for this week’s competitions have shown little tendency to delay – instead emphasizing the security measures in place. “

UNITED STATES CLOSES TO STOP As viruses spread

AP: “Officials Across the Country Reduced Many Elements Of American Life To Fight The Coronavirus Epidemic On Sunday, Health Officials Recommend Groups Of 50 Or More Don’t Meet And Government Expert Says that a 14-day national stop may be necessary. Governors and mayors closed restaurants, bars and schools as the nation sank into chaos. Travelers returning home from abroad have been stuck for hours at major airports for screenings, crowded into the kind of crowded spaces that public health officials have urged people to avoid. In a sign of looming economic gloom, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate to almost zero. President Donald Trump sought to calm a nervous nation by declaring that the government had “tremendous control” over the situation and urging people to stop the panic buying of food that has run out of store shelves nationwide. Gun stores began to see a similar series of weapons and ammunition as the panic intensified. “

House coronavirus package hits roadblocks – Politico: “Senate to return to Washington on Monday to work on multi-billion dollar package against coronavirus, but bill still suspended in negotiations between President Nancy Pelosi and the White House, according to several sources from Capitol Hill. The Senate is expected to resume this week’s massive bipartisan emergency package to deal with the pandemic after canceling its week-long break. But a lot of uncertainties remain regarding the calendar and logistics… Pelosi and the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin were still working on the details on Monday. House sources said on Monday that “major differences” persisted between the White House and House Democrats on what had been adopted and needed to be changed. This slows down the timeline for the completion of the bill by the House and its sending to the Senate. Pelosi and administration officials remain hopeful of reaching a viable compromise, but were very discreet about the situation on Monday. The Chamber adopted its emergency file early Saturday morning, but must make some technical corrections. “

Pergram: House coronavirus bill could be in trouble in the Senate – Fox News: “There is a school of thought that the Senate could simply take the bill from the House and pass it immediately. But frankly, the course is much, much more difficult than that. In fact, there are technical problems with the drafting of the coronavirus law that are forcing the House to re-adopt the bill – perhaps with skeleton staff – later this week. …[When] the Senate finally adjourned Thursday and blocked a procedural vote at 5.30 p.m. and Monday – linked to FISA. … Nothing regarding (at that time) a possible coronavirus invoice. … In other words, if the Senate can quickly conclude FISA, it is only then that senators can move on to the Coronavirus Bill. But if FISA is at a standstill, who knows. … A senior assistant[Sen[Sen[Sen[SenMitch] McConnell sent an email to Capitol Hill’s press service… [and] observed that it would take the cooperation of 100 senators to start working on the coronavirus bill – independent of FISA. But, as the House has yet to resolve issues with his own bill, McConnell suggested Sunday evening to wait for the House to approve the measure. “

PLAY BY GAME

Note to journalists: first of all with the coronavirus – Boston globe

SupCo postpones March pleadings on coronavirus problems – Fox News

President Trump “strongly” plans to forgive Michael Flynn – WaPo

AUDIBLE: #YANGGANG

“Every American adult should receive $ 1,000 immediately to help families and workers meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.” – Sen. Mitt Romney, in one declaration, called on the federal government to help Americans cope with the economic damage caused by the coronavirus.

BLEACHED

“Given the insolence of some people suffering from coronaviruses who refuse to stay at home in isolation, why do governments not simply place monitors at their ankles in prison in house arrest, to impose their isolation?” ” – David Maegraith, Adelaide, Australia

[[[[Ed note: Don’t joke, Mr. Maegraith! Given what we are seeing in Europe, it is certainly possible that the worst is yet to come. But unless we live in a truly authoritarian state like China, the government will simply not have the power to prevent contagion if the people refuse to comply. And therein lies the enigma of liberal democracy: the system only works with a fundamentally virtuous people. To give people maximum freedom, they must be able to control themselves to the maximum. Authoritarianism is both a response and a cause to a hollow culture in which people cannot regulate themselves. In America, Australia and the rest of the Anglosphere, our systems are based on the fact that concerned citizens and civic-minded people will take care of themselves and others in times of crisis. (Looking at the bazaar the authorities have been doing so far, this seems like a very good thing too.) Perhaps we are past the point where Americans and Australians can organize themselves into small platoons to deal with issues like these. Maybe we all need ankle monitors. But I don’t think so. I think we are always made of harder and more loving things than that.]

Share your color comment: Write to us at [email protected] and please be sure to include your name and hometown.

IT’S A REAL KICK IN THE SUPPORTS

WaPo: “[[[[Brandon margolis], a television writer in Los Angeles, started looking for a vasectomy. … When the programmer found an appointment for March 20, a day when there was to be a college basketball on television, Margolis, 39, replied: “It’s my day.” Her operation continues as planned, but there will be no basketball – or almost no live sport – to watch during recovery. This week, almost all of the major North American sports organizations have canceled or postponed their scheduled competitions due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. This was, uh, deflated for male sports fans who scheduled vasectomies to coincide with March Madness. Urologists have long noted an increase in appointments for surgery, timed until the start of the tournament. Doctors generally prescribe 48 hours of bed rest after patients are cut, a period that many men choose to spend on the couch or in bed looking at hula hoops while hoping that their supports will not be broken. “

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“What is at stake is not a high principle but an adaptation to a change in linguistic nuance. A tight phone call, even if personally I would prefer not to use the word if others are available. “- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) written in the Washington Post on October 17, 2013.

Chris Stirewalt is the political editor of Fox News. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report. Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox every day? Register here.