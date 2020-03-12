Defense Department Announces New Travel Restrictions For Service Members As Trump Bans Travel From Europe

the Defense Department announced new Trip restrictions on U.S. service members and their families, who will be in place for the next 60 days, as the U.S. government works to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The new restrictions prohibit travel to “level 3” countries as assigned by the CDC and prevent family members of military and civilian military personnel from traveling to “level 2” countries. It also requires that DOD personnel returning to the United States from “level 2” or “level 3” countries remain at home for 14 days to monitor for any symptoms of coronavirus.

“The Defense Department’s top priority remains the protection and well-being of our people,” said Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a press release. “While leading this prudent action, I continue to delegate all the necessary powers to commanders to make new decisions based on their assessments in order to protect their people and ensure mission preparation. As we deal with this fluid and evolving situation, I remain confident in our ability to protect our soldiers, civilians and families. “

“Level 3” countries include China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and the European continent. There is also a “level 3” restriction in Venezuela, not because of the coronavirus but because of the lack of health infrastructure in the socialist country. On Wednesday evening, the CDC also issued a “Level 2” global alert due to the global spread of the coronavirus, which was declared a pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

A press release announcing this decision also notes that secretaries and commanders may make exceptions to the travel restriction if they deem it necessary.

Defense Minister’s decision to limit travel for military personnel and their families comes as President Trump banned travel to the United States from Europe – similar to the one he issued weeks ago from China – while the coronavirus has spread widely there, especially in Italy. Goods shipped from Europe will be allowed in the United States, but people will not.

“There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone proper screening, and these bans will not only apply to the huge amount of trade and freight, but to various other things as we get there. ‘approval,’ “Trump said in a Wednesday night speech from the Oval Office. . “Everything from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing.”

While the federal government is taking precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the same is true for many other entities nationwide. School districts and universities are canceling courses or moving them online and the NBA has suspended its season after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

In a striking move, the NCAA announced that it would be playing its annual March Madness basketball tournament – the source of the vast majority of the organization’s annual revenue – without fans.

On Thursday, however, there were good signs of the global spread of the coronavirus, as the Chinese National Health Commission ad that he believes that the communist nation has passed the worst of the spread of the coronavirus, according to Reuters. The country has been criticized for exacerbating the global spread of the disease by masking the initial gravity of the problem within its borders and by not working with other countries to fight the coronavirus, which is said to originate from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

