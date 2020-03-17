Defense Ministry to provide 5 million masks to help slow virus epidemic

Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that his service will provide 5 million N95 respirators to the American public, including 1 million “immediately” to slow down coronavirus trigger.

At a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Esper discussed additional contributions the military can make to ease the burden on medical facilities.

“Five million N95 respirators and other personal protective equipment from our own strategic reserves,” said Esper, would be made available to his department’s reserves at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for distribution. “The first million masks will be available immediately.”

Esper also said that 2,000 “deployable fans” will be made available.

Responding to a request from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to make the Army Engineers Corps available, Esper said he was open to it, but said it would likely be more effective for state and local agencies to deal with the issues.

“The Corps of Engineers don’t build projects – they hire others to do them. So I think it will probably be faster if it is done at the state or local level, ”he said. “However, I don’t mind offering the Corps of Engineers.”

Esper said the U.S. military could be helpful in handling certain cases to allow hospitals to focus their attention and resources on the coronavirus. For example, he said the military could set up a field hospital that would treat trauma patients alongside a general hospital that would treat patients for COVID-19.

Esper said he plans to speak with the governors later today to meet their needs, as well as possibly seeking help from the National Guard.