Defense official said media reports of November Intel coronavirus assessment were false

A defense An official released a rare denial of reports from ABC News and others on Wednesday that an assessment of the November information warned of a rapidly spreading coronavirus in Wednesday. China who posed a threat to American forces in the region.

The official said that no such assessment existed.

ABC News cited unidentified officials familiar with the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) assessment of the military that raised concerns coronavirus and highlighted how he challenged daily life and business in the region.

Colonel R. Shane Day, director of NCMI, a component of the Defense Intelligence Agency, refuted the ABC News Report in a report.

“In practice, the National Center for Medical Intelligence does not comment publicly on specific intelligence issues,” he said. “However, for the sake of transparency during this current public health crisis, we can confirm that media reports on the existence / publication of a product / evaluation of the National Center for Medical Intelligence on coronaviruses in November 2019 do not are not correct. product exists. “

The information believed to have been obtained was allegedly obtained through cable and computer interception and satellite imagery. ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News on Wednesday.

The DIA and NCMI have spent the past 24 hours examining anything that may be related to the alleged assessment, but have found nothing, a defense official told Fox News.

ABC News reported that the White House had been informed of the document on several occasions, with a source explaining to the media that “the analysts concluded that it could be a cataclysmic event”. Another source said that policy makers and policy makers in the federal government, including the National Security Council in the White House, have been informed of the matter on several occasions.

President Trump first received the information in a daily briefing in early January, according to ABC News. The Pentagon said there was information about a possible COVID-19 in January that could cross the Pacific Ocean and have an impact on the United States, but that was not a terrible warning.

Joint chiefs of staff began to see signs of a serious spread affecting US forces in late January, Fox News said. It was presented as usual, with warnings “on the one hand … on the other hand”.

“The timeline on the intel side of this may be further than what we are discussing,” said ABC News source regarding preliminary reports from Wuhan, the city believed to be the initial epicenter of the pandemic, which has since reopened after weeks of total containment. “But it was certainly reported at the end of November as something the military needed to take a stand.”

On Wednesday evening, the United States saw more than 430,000 known cases of COVID-19, including nearly 13,000 deaths.

Over the weekend, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” on ABC News that he did not remember a November warning.

“So, you would have known if there had been a briefing at the National Security Council in December, wouldn’t you?” Asked Stephanopoulos.

“Yes. I don’t know about that,” replied Esper.