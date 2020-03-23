Defense Secretary Mark Esper: In the fight against coronaviruses, the US military is on the front line

The United States faces one of the greatest challenges of our time as we fight to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. As thousands of US military personnel continue to monitor the world to defend our great nation, the United States military is also helping to fight the invisible enemy now found within our borders.

As part of President TrumpThe government-wide, aggressive response, the Department of Defense (DoD), is increasing the numbers, capabilities, researchers and equipment to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the American people. Like other fights, against other enemies, at other times, we will win.

the DoD has been at the forefront of the fight against coronaviruses since the earliest days of our country’s response. In January, we provided housing at the March Air Reserve base in California to help the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) care for hundreds of State Department employees, from people to charge and US citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China. Our contributions and efforts to the interagency response have only increased since then, when we have simultaneously taken significant steps to ensure the safety of our military personnel and their families.

Last week, I ordered the release of essential supplies from the DoD’s strategic medical reserves to assist civilian doctors, nurses and technicians on the front lines of this fight. One million N-95 respirators and 2,000 deployable ventilators are supplied to HHS for distribution across the country to hospitals where they are most needed. 4 million masks and other protective equipment from these reserves will be distributed to medical facilities in the coming days and weeks, as needed.

Meanwhile, our world-class doctors and scientists are at the forefront of infectious disease research, working with other government and private sector efforts to accelerate a vaccine and therapies for this virus. They are the same medical researchers whose contributions have been essential to the development of vaccines against the Ebola and Zika viruses.

In addition, we will soon deploy our two Navy hospital ships, the USNS Comfort and the USNS Mercy, in key locations on the east and west coasts of the United States. These vessels, and their exceptional crews of health professionals, are optimized for trauma management and will complement non-COVID-19 medical care, freeing up hospital beds for those most affected by the virus. At the same time, we alerted a number of military field hospitals and expeditionary medical units ready to deploy throughout the country to increase the country’s medical capacity.

The men and women of the Armed Forces are highly trained and well prepared to operate in times of crisis. As we continue to support the President’s bold response efforts, we will use all the tools at our disposal to help protect the nation.

In the meantime, I continue to speak with the governors to provide the DoD with ongoing planning, logistics and medical support for their states. More than 5,000 National Guard members are currently mobilized in 32 states working to support national and local authorities, and many more are on the verge of being mobilized in the coming days.

In addition, the Army Corps of Engineers is on the ground in New York and elsewhere, undertaking essential work to renovate existing buildings to provide additional hospital beds and intensive care facilities in the hardest hit areas. of our country. The Corps remains in close coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency as it extends this support to other areas.

The U.S. military has proven throughout its history that we are at our best when the stakes are high. I am proud of our DoD soldiers and civilians who answer the call, throughout our great country. I can assure the American people that we will do whatever it takes to defeat this virus, return to our normal way of life and come back even stronger. Together we will succeed.

