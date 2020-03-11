Delegate Race: Biden Ahead of Sanders After Midwestern Wins

The latest set of Democratic primaries has Joe Biden nearing the presidential nomination of his party, the former vice-president now accumulating almost half of the necessary delegates while increasing his lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

With Tuesday’s primary results in six states still being finalized, Biden has so far had a total of 823 delegates, leading Sanders with 663.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who remains in the race, has only two.

A candidate must obtain 1,991 delegates to win the nomination during the first ballot at the National Democratic Convention.

The numbers may change as votes continue to be counted in the last primaries, which were held in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.

Currently, the Associated Press has Biden at the top of all contests on Tuesday, but North Dakota, which Sanders won, and Washington, where it appears to evenly distribute delegates with Sanders.

Despite the rise of Biden, many delegates remain at the mercy of the primaries scheduled for early June.

Delegate-rich states like Florida, Illinois and Ohio will host their contests next week, with New York – the biggest prize remaining with 274 delegates – and Pennsylvania in late April.