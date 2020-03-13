Delta CEO Says Employees Should Take “Short Term Unpaid Leave” As Airline Suspends Flights To Europe

Friday, Delta Airlines announced that it was suspending all flights to continental Europe, excluding London, in an effort to cut costs and stop the spread of coronavirus

The announcement came in the form of an email from CEO Ed Bastian to employees. In the document, Bastien said the company would adopt “an overall 40% reduction in capacity over the next few months”, suspend flights to continental Europe for 30 days and park up to 300 aircraft.

Bastian’s announcement included an appeal to employees to take advantage of “short-term unpaid voluntary leave and an immediate hiring freeze”. The company will also reduce the use of consultants and contractors.

Bastien also announced that the airline was in talks with the White House and Congress for financial relief. He said he hoped the discussions would be fruitful. There has been no question of using government relief to pay arrears to employees who take unpaid voluntary leave or offer paid leave to employees in the future.

“The schedule reductions announced by Delta are massive and unprecedented. Delta is the only major airline with no union representation and no contract for flight attendants. This adds to the uncertainty for workers and adds to Delta’s work in its efforts to implement these reductions because there is no process already defined. “ – Sara Nelson, President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

“The schedule reductions announced by Delta are massive and unprecedented. Delta is the only major airline with no union representation and no contract for flight attendants,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA , in a statement to Fox News.

“This adds to the uncertainty for workers and adds a burden to Delta in its efforts to implement these reductions, as there is no process already defined. Our union will assist Delta in any way possible to provide its experience in implementing the contractual arrangements we have. in other airlines so that people can count on something and a clear set of procedures for the airline. Now is not the time to fight the union. We are all in the same boat and our industry is counting on us to work as one crew. “

Delta employs approximately 25,000 flight attendants, it recently announced. The airline company drew online reviews after his efforts to discourage the unionization of his employees. The number of flight attendants declined an AFA-CWA union vote most recently in 2010.

A Delta Airlines spokesperson said the company would not make any further public comments. They ignored several questions regarding the company’s plans to offer future paid leave or to use any government financial relief to reimburse employees who are now taking voluntary leave without pay.

“I ask all of you to see what you can do to help us save money.” – Ed Bastien, CEO of Delta, in an email to employees.

“In the days and weeks to come, each of us will have the opportunity to contribute to the sustainability of Delta,” Bastian said in the email. “It ranges from considering voluntary leave that works for you and your family, to identifying opportunities to save money in your division or service, to volunteering for the Peace Corps to helping our customers and colleagues at the airport. I ask you all to see what you can do to help us save money. “

The saving measures also include a $ 2 billion reduction in capital spending for the year, “including delaying aircraft mods, IT initiatives and other opportunities to save money.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Delta ended the day of financial trading on a slight hike when President Trump announced a national emergency. Markets were largely driven by the announcement, which coincided with the closing of the markets. Delta’s price around 4pm was around $ 38.

At a press conference, Trump said his administration is considering financial assistance efforts for industries affected by the coronavirus, including airlines.