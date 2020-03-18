Health

Delta flight failed at JFK due to fear of exposure to coronavirus

March 17, 2020
A flight of JFK From the airport to Seattle was grounded for hours, then forced to return to the terminal on Monday evening after a passenger revealed that he could have been exposed to the coronavirussaid officials.

Delta Airlines flight 2503 returned to terminal “after a customer shared, he may have already been exposed to a coronavirus and our aviation medical consultants recommended that the customer be evaluated,” said a spokesperson. speech.

A Twitter user who said he was on the plane wrote around 7 p.m. “Someone on our flight was informed that he was exposed to someone with Corona before we could take off and now our plane is headed for the door.”

(iStock)

“We are just sitting on this plane waiting for them to decide to do wtf”, Ifrah F. Ahmed wrote a few minutes later.

“All breathing this recycled airplane air :(“

The plane had to take off at 6.30 p.m. At around 8:45 p.m., the witness tweeted, “They are cleaning our plane and we are back inside the airport at a different door.”

Passengers appear to have been embarked on a new flight to Seattle, which took off around 10 p.m., according to flightaware.com

“We continue to follow all directions from the CDC and local health officials and the plane is being cleaned up,” Delta spokeswoman Kate Modolo said in a statement.

