Dem Rep. Katie Porter, in tense audience, gets CDC chief to pledge free coronavirus testing

Democrat MP Secured Commitment free coronavirus test the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Thursday after she peppered him with questions about the importance of testing and the cost of treatment.

“” Dr. Kadlec, for someone without insurance, do you know the cost of a full blood test? “Representative Katie Porter, D-Calif., First asked Robert Kadlec, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services, during the House Oversight Committee hearing on coronavirus preparation.

Kadlec said he did not know immediately. Porter went on to take a step-by-step look at how much she estimated it would cost an uninsured American woman to undergo various tests and an emergency room visit – drawing a whiteboard while she calculated.

“It’s like” The price is right, “” she said, reviewing the costs.

She finally came up with the figure of $ 1,331 and said it could be another $ 4,000 if it included a period of isolation in a hospital.

“Fear of these costs will prevent people from getting tested, getting the care they need, and keeping their communities safe,” said Porter. “We live in a world where 40% of Americans cannot even afford an unexpected expense of $ 400.”

She then turned to CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield and asked if he wanted to know who had the coronavirus: “Not just the wealthy, but anyone who might have the virus?”

When Redfield said he did, she cited a law that she says authorizes the director of the CDC to authorize payment for treatment for certain quarantine and segregation people and asked him if he ‘He would commit to using this authorization to pay for tests for each American, regardless of insurance.

“Well, I can say we’re going to do everything we can to get everyone the care they need,” Redfield started, before being interrupted by Porter, who said his answer was “not pretty good”.

She continued to grill Redfield when he said the CDC was working with HHS to “see how we operationalize” testing for all Americans and asked him to commit to free testing.

“Doctor Redfield, you don’t have to do any work to be operational, you have to get involved with the American people to get them tested,” Porter said. “You can operationalize the payment structure tomorrow.”

“I think you are a great speaker, so my answer is yes,” said Redfield finally.

“Excellent. Everyone in America hears that, you are allowed to have a coronavirus test and cover it, regardless of insurance,” said Porter.

The coronavirus pandemic has rocked global markets and forced the closure of schools, sporting events and other public gatherings across the country and the world.

At least 1,600 Americans have tested positive for the virus, and experts expect that number to increase significantly. To date, 41 people have died in the United States and 4,947 have died in the world of the virus.