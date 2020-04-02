Demand for N95 respirators 17 times higher than normal, survey finds

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

As case of coronavirus In the United States, a new survey shows how a shortage of critical supplies, combined with massive demand, is fueling the growing public health crisis.

Premier’s investigation shows that the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country has created 17 times the typical demand for N95 respirators, which are now the subject of wars around the world as countries are struggling to protect their healthcare professionals.

The survey released Wednesday also found that hospitals with active COVID-19 patients had on average only three days of N95 inventory; the average respondent had 23 days on hand.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were more than 981,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the United States accounting for a quarter of that total.

“Since our previous investigation From the level of hospital supply, we have much more specific details on the increased use of supplies, “said Prime Minister Michael J. Alkire in a statement. “Our data shows that many providers thought they were well equipped, only to see their stocks run out in a matter of days as they began to demand increased use of PPE in a larger population of health care workers.”

“By providing new information on advanced needs, we hope that more hospitals will better understand what lies ahead so that they can begin to keep supplies and adjust their overall plans before having a confirmed case. Like we have seen it many times with this pandemic, planning and preparation are essential to provide quality, continuous care, ”he added.

Premier has also shown an increase in demand for a range of other medical supplies: 8.6 times for face shields, 6 times for tampons, 5 times for isolation gowns and 3.3 times for surgical masks .

“To date, most concerns about supply shortages have focused on the N95 masks, which was one of the first PPE items to go into shortage as consumption increased to provide patient care COVID-19, ”said Alkire. “While this supply remains a major concern, backorders for surgical masks, gowns, thermometers and disinfectant wipes are booming and quickly outstripping demand for N95. It is an early warning signal of product shortages that may loom on the horizon and that need to be planned around.

The Prime Minister’s poll was conducted from March 16 to 20; approximately 42 percent of respondents reported having at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in their facility.

“Premier encourages all facilities to immediately start planning the surcharges for these supplies,” says Alkire. “At a time when many providers are operating in crisis mode, these statistics are essential for our hospitals because we help them use predictive modeling to prepare for their future supply needs.”

N95 respirators block 95% of very small particles, depending on the FDA.

