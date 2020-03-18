“Demand is high”: Niagara distiller makes free hand sanitizers for police, health workers and others

Usually, Geoff Dillon spends his days making vodka, gin, absinthe and other spirits at his small distillery in Beamsville, Ontario. But these days, he’s making something else: a hand sanitizer.

The owner of Dillon Small Batch Distillers used store-bought alcohol and aloe to make free hand sanitizers for local police, hospitals, long-term care homes and municipalities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dillon’s is not the only distillery to intensify this crisis. Distillers across Canada and the United States, including Limited Distilling in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Spirit of York Distillery and Reid’s Distillery (both in Toronto), also make hand sanitizers.

Dillon started Friday and by Wednesday morning will have distributed 3,000 bottles to police, frontline health workers, meals on wheels and paramedics in Hamilton, among others.

“It was crazy,” says Dillon, about the demand for his hand sanitizer. “No one really knows what to think. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Now he has run out of aloe and he supplies bottles of 65% alcohol, which works as a disinfectant. Dillon tweeted about his availability Tuesday afternoon, and now he’s drowning in hundreds of emails and “a table full of sticky notes.”

Dillon is happy to do so, but said it scares off the number of these crucial agencies that need supplies.

“We are a little scared because the demand is high,” said Dillon, whose wife is a family doctor.

I am inspired by the ingenuity of Ontarians. I have heard from many companies like @dillonsdistills which is shifting production to hand sanitizer and supplying it free of charge to healthcare workers. It is the heart of the Ontario spirit. https://t.co/fsYxSqAeQ5 & mdash;@fordnation

“There are a lot of people we thought we could get these things, and it’s a bit shocking. The city of Hamilton has run out of hand sanitizer?”

Dillon said it started last week when the distillery put a basket of small bottles of hand sanitizer at the entrance, free for anyone who wanted one. Then the Niagara Regional Police Service contacted him. (“We received a small amount of hand sanitizer from the Dillon distillers,” police spokeswoman Stephanie Sabourin confirmed.)

Dillon consumed alcohol and aloe, but no longer has aloe. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Since then, Dillon said, he has received calls from local midwives, long-term care homes, food banks, meals-on-wheels, and community life organizations.

“It’s not that hard to do, to be honest with you,” he said. “We have a building full of alcohol. Why not? Let’s get them out.”

Dillon said he was putting it in small bottles that he would normally use for bitters because he couldn’t find any plastic bottles. “The stocks are exhausted,” he said, “and nothing is moving very fast in the world.”

Dillon said he never imagined making hand sanitizer, but he also didn’t expect a pandemic.

“It’s a very strange time. Now we’re a hand sanitizer business, although we don’t sell it, so it’s not really a business.”