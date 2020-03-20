Demi Moore wishes ex Bruce Willis a happy birthday: “Thank you for the three best gifts of my life”

Demi Moore wished her ex-husband Bruce Willis a happy birthday by sharing a photo back of them with their children to its 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

“Happy birthday Bruce! Thank you for the three greatest gifts of my life, “said the legendary 57-year-old on Thursday. In the photo was the actor, 65, and their three daughters: Rumer (31), Scout (28) and Tallulah (26).

The stars were married in November 1987 before leaving in 2000. They previously starred in the 1991 film “Deadly Thoughts” as well as “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.

Moore detailed his relationship with Willis in his memoirs “Upside down” and described how their chemistry was immediate.

“Bruce literally took my feet off,” recalls Moore, as reported We weekly. “We met, got married and got pregnant within four months.”

However, Moore noted that Willis was not sure if he would want to remain married after the birth of their daughter Rumer in 1988. Moore suspected Willis of being unfaithful while he was filming the 1991 film “Hudson Hawk” .

“But Bruce didn’t want to be the guy who left his family, who did this to his child,” Moore wrote. “When he left to do” Hudson Hawk “, things were in very precious condition. I went to visit once and, frankly, I felt like he had messed up.”

Moore then married Ashton Kutcher in 2005. This union lasted until 2013.

As for Willis, he was married to Emma Heming since 2009. The couple share two daughters: Mabel, 7 years old, and Evelyn, 5 years old.

However, Moore and Willis have remained on good terms since their separation. She also attended the renewal of Willis’ vow to Heming, 41, in 2019.

Willis also showed support for his ex-wife by attending a celebration of Moore’s book release in late 2019.

In 2015, Rumer revealed on “Larry King Now” that his parents were still determined to keep the peace.

“I never had to separate holidays or birthdays,” she said at the time. “They always made an effort to make all the family events always together and made such an effort so that our family was always one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really had an impact. “