Democracy 2020 Digest: Bernie sets the conditions for a possible future exit, even if he stays behind

Senator Bernie Sanders promised Wednesday to stay in the Democratic presidential nomination race, stressing that “Sunday I look forward to the Arizona debate with my friend Joe Biden. “

Populist Senator from Vermont – who spoke the day after his baton by the former vice president in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho and lagged behind Biden in the crucial race for Democratic convention delegates – then vowed to pressure the former vice president and Favorite of the appointments during the weekend’s prime time showdown with a series of progressive political questions.

SANDERS WANTS TO PRESS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN AND CALL PRESS ON PROGRESSIVE ISSUES

But if you read between the lines of Sanders’ short 10-minute address, it seemed like he was fixing the conditions for his likely next exit from the race by setting benchmarks to be accepted by Biden – like kissing the self-declared progressive of the democratic socialist. self-proclaimed. program and a commitment to the young voters who fueled the two Sanders presidential campaigns.

“Bernie Sanders clearly sets a marker for Joe Biden on which he will push him to provide answers,” noted veteran Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas.

Petkanas, who was director of rapid response for the Hillary Clinton campaign during the 2016 race, stressed: “The question that is still pending is whether Sanders is proving a roadmap for Biden or will he use these questions as a hammer to weaken Biden. I think we will get an answer to that during the debate on Sunday. “

Sanders – whose chances of winning the nomination are quickly evaporating – admitted he loses the eligibility argument against Biden, but said he had won the “ideological debate”. And he praised the attractiveness of his progressive message and targeted the former vice president for not resonating with young voters.

Then the senator – in what appeared to be a progressive litmus test – shared some of the questions with which he plans to confront his rival on the scene.

Petkanas – who is not affiliated with the 2020 Democratic primaries but admits he is leaning toward Biden – said that if Sanders “uses these questions he has raised to promote progressive ideas and hang a lantern on the emergency of issues like climate change and income inequality and healthcare, this is a very positive way for Sanders to use the last days of his candidacy. “

The next series of confrontations

The upcoming primary calendar seems to only make things worse for Sanders as his nomination window continues to close.

The big states of Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Arizona will all hold primaries next Tuesday, followed by Georgia a week later. Sanders lost all five of these states in the 2016 Democratic race for possible candidate Clinton.

The latest public opinion polls in Florida and Arizona – conducted after Super Tuesday but before Biden’s impressive victories this week – indicated that the former vice president held double-digit stature on Sanders.

At the last count, Sanders had slipped about 150 delegates behind Biden, and it is extremely difficult for the senator to catch up in the next contests.

On deck for Sanders and Biden

Sanders went to New York later Wednesday for an appearance in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Biden was scheduled to speak Thursday in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on the coronavirus epidemic, which was declared a global pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

The two candidates abruptly canceled rallies in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday evening due to coronavirus problems.

The Biden campaign announced on Wednesday that the events scheduled in Illinois and Florida for Friday and Monday have been canceled following requests from officials in these two states. The campaign said virtual events would take place instead.

Bloomberg touts time spent snapping Trump

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $ 275 million on an anti-Trump media blitz during his short presidential campaign to “remind voters” of President Trump’s “broken promises and failures.”

the Bloomberg campaign confirmation to Fox News Wednesday that of the more than $ 500 million spent on ads during the campaign, more than $ 275 million went straight to announcements for the Republican president.

The multi-billion dollar business and media mogul declared his candidacy in late November. He ended his candidacy for the White House last week, after a grim representation in the 14 states from coast to coast who held Democratic presidential nomination contests on Tuesday. Bloomberg immediately supported Biden’s campaign.

Brooke Singman and Kelly Phares of Fox News contributed to this report