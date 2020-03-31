Democracy 2020 Digest: Biden accuses Trump of being “very slow to act”

Joe Biden don’t go as far as President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi slamming President TrumpPiloting the federal government’s response to the the coronavirus pandemic – but he certainly criticizes the Republican president.

“Her early denial was deadly. Her delay in bringing equipment … where it is needed is fatal,” Pelosi accused over the weekend as she criticized the president’s early actions in the fight against the virus epidemic.

SANDERS ALWAYS SEES A ‘NARROW PATH’ TO WIN A DEMOCRATIC APPOINTMENT

Asked Tuesday in an interview with CNN if he agreed with Pelosi’s claims that Trump’s initial actions cost the lives of Americans, the democratic presidential candidate, almost certain said, “President Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus, but he [is] responsible for using all the power at his disposal to be able to deal with this virus. ”

The former vice president noted that Trump had “been very slow to act.”

Biden also pointed out that “many of the things he [the president] says are simply not accurate. “

“Yesterday he was talking to a bunch of governors on the phone and he said that the first time he heard about the need for more tests was on the phone. Well, come on. I don’t know where he was. He stands on the podium every day, addressing all of these experts. We badly need more testing, “said Biden, referring to the audio obtained by the New York Times in which the president – during a conference call with the governors – said that he had” haven’t heard about the tests for weeks. “

Biden added that “the things he says don’t seem to be what everyone knows. And I want him to listen more to scientists and think less about the political consequences. “

The President and his re-election team have repeatedly dismissed criticism that it had initially downplayed the severity of the virus and delayed action, highlighting the decision in late January to prevent Chinese travelers from entering the United States. And the campaign points out that “President Trump gets the job done, no matter what it takes. “

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

The Trump re-election team also accuses Biden of “staying on the sidelines and playing politics by lying about President Trump’s coronavirus response.”

And the campaign has released a list of non-partisan fact-checkers that dig holes in Biden’s criticisms of Trump’s management of the coronavirus epidemic.

Good cop, bad cop

Biden’s campaign released a new video called “American Heroes” on Tuesday, which they say will be posted on Facebook and Instagram in battlefield states like Wisconsin.

As Madeleine Rivera of Fox News reports, in the video, Biden praises doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, first responders, firefighters and police who are on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.

“It’s a war. They are our soldiers,” said Biden.

But he points out that many “put their lives on the line every day, often without the protective gear they need and deserve, but they still don’t stop.”

In an indirect blow to the president over the numerous complaints that the federal government has been slow to send masks and other protective equipment that hospitals desperately need, Biden said: “As president, I would not send American soldier anywhere in the world without the equipment. and the protection they need. We should not do less for frontline heroes in this battle we are in now. “

A new announcement by the super PAC pro-Biden “Unite the Country” is much more direct in targeting the president. The 30-second spot uses news clips to claim that Trump was “very slow to get on this virus.” In the end, Trump’s response is called a “failure.”

The group says the new ad is the second of their seven-digit national announcement.

Lilly Ledbetter’s act

On Tuesday, a longtime champion to end the gender pay gap supported the former vice president’s candidacy for the White House.

Lilly Ledbetter – who approved Biden – made her announcement on Equal Pay Day, the symbolic day that marks how far in an year the average woman has to work to earn what the average man did the year before .

“I know Joe Biden. He understands what it’s like to be a single parent. And, he will fight for equal pay and working women, as he has always done, “said Ledbetter, 81, in a statement. That is why I am proud to approve him of being our next president. “

After winning a wage discrimination action against a former employer – Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company – Ledbetter became a leader in promoting equal pay and stepped up efforts after the Supreme Court overturned the decision. The first bill signed in 2009 by then President Barack Obama was the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act.

Women earn about 80 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to data from the National Women’s Law Center.

Pelosi Email Voting

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing social distancing and keeping most Americans at home in the hope of preventing the spread of the virus, President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi predicts that “in terms of elections, I think we’re probably going to vote by mail.”

Pelosi had claimed $ 4 million in the $ 2 trillion stimulus bill signed last week by President Trump. The measure – aimed at helping workers, small businesses and large businesses devastated by the closure of much of the national economy due to the pandemic, as well as providing aid to hospitals on the front lines during the crisis – included $ 400 million to help states move towards postal voting.

CORONAVIRUS PACKAGE INCLUDES 400 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP STATES IMPROVE MAIL VOTING

“We wanted to have more resources in this third bill which has just been signed by the president to channel these resources to the states, to facilitate the reality of life: that we will have more votes by mail,” said Pelosi Tuesday in a statement. interview on “Morning Joe” from MSNBC.

The speaker added that she hopes “that we will also have funding, which has been rejected, for the postal service, which (will implement) voting by mail”.

“The integrity of the electoral system is at the heart of our democracy. How anyone could oppose that we allow states to vote by mail raises so many other questions, but let’s be optimistic and put public opinion on it, “said Pelosi.

Many lawmakers, as well as election advocates, warn that if states do not receive federal assistance to move away from in-person voting, there could be low voter turnout and disruption November general elections.

The coronavirus epidemic has already turned upside down the calendar of presidential appointments, with many states postponing their remaining contests.

Postal voting was already the default option for three states that are slated to host contests on April 4: Alaska, Hawaii, and Wyoming. The three states now spend nearly 100% of the votes by mail and extend the delivery times for ballots.

Of the states that postponed their primaries to June, Georgia and Ohio are spending millions to send mail-in ballots to voters.

Currently, three states – Colorado, Oregon and Washington – only vote by mail. More than a dozen other states allow optional postal voting.