Democracy 2020 Digest: Biden, dynamiting Trump, promises daily duel during coronavirus crisis

Former Vice President Joe Biden friday slammed President TrumpThe management of coronavirus epidemicurging the republican titular to “stop switching between excessive promises and price overruns, and start offering protection to our people”.

the democratic presidential candidate, unless certain – during a conference call with political journalists – also said that, as of Monday, he hopes to hold almost daily briefings regarding the pandemic it swept across the nation, which could serve as a political counterweight to the daily briefings the president and government officials gave last week from the White House.

“I want to be in daily or at least meaningful contact with the American people and communicate what I would do, what I think we should do and how we should do it,” said Biden.

“We hope that by Monday we will be in a very different place in terms of being able to communicate with all of you,” said Biden.

President’s re-election team – responding to Biden – defended the president’s actions, along with campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, saying that Trump “leads America’s unprecedented mobilization against the coronavirus and that all Joe Biden can offer is an ineffective partisan sniper. “

The former vice president told reporters that he and his team “coordinate with the House and Senate leaders of the Democratic Party. We have been in contact with the governors. “And he congratulated New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – whose condition was hit hard by the pandemic – for” doing a hell of a job. “

Biden pointed out that he was on the phone with managers and assistants “probably an average of seven hours a day” and stressed that “my main focus is basically how we are managing this crisis and, frankly, so far, the way we campaign is less important. or make glaring differences between the president and me. “

Although not directly opposed to the president, Biden has repeatedly criticized Trump for what many Democrats have accused of being a slow federal response to the crisis and for publicly downplaying the severity of the global epidemic during weeks.

Biden said, “In times of crisis, the American people deserve a president who tells them the truth and accepts their responsibilities. Unfortunately, President Trump was not that president. “

And he accused that “during the first two months of this crisis, President Trump used his public statements to falsely tell us that we had nothing to fear while praising China’s response to managing the virus at the same time time, I urged him to insist that we get more information from the Chinese and we ask our experts to go to China and see firsthand. To my knowledge, none of this has been attempted by the President. “

Biden then argued that the president “went on to tell us falsely that he is taking action that he did not take, promising results that he did not deliver and announcing actions that he did not take.” not even ordered. And people are afraid. They are worried. They are not sure what to do. The President has been behind the curves throughout this response. “

Speaking directly to Trump, Biden said, “President Trump, stop saying false things, would you?” People are worried. They are really scared. And when these things don’t happen, you just exacerbate their worry. Stop saying false things [you] think about making yourself look like a hero. “

Biden specifically criticized the president on many fronts, including not implementing and immediately using the defense production law – which mobilizes private industry to produce and distribute the medical supplies needed to fight the crisis – including ventilator and personal protective equipment for medical personnel. The president signed the act on Wednesday but said a day later that he had not yet invoked it. Trump said on Friday that the act had “moved into high gear.”

Biden accused Trump of “being everywhere on the map.”

And the former vice president stressed that “perhaps nothing is more scandalous than the abject failure of the Trump administration in testing – its refusal to accept responsibility.”

“President Trump has just said this month that anyone who wants a test can get it. Let me repeat this. On March 6, he said that anyone who wanted a test could get it. I am sorry to say that it was just a lie and it is still not true today. The United States is far behind the rest of the world in advanced testing, “he added.

Trump’s re-election campaign retaliated – once again criticizing the then-vice president’s treatment of the swine flu epidemic.

“The only thing Joe Biden knows about managing a public health crisis is that Obama’s White House had to apologize for his remarks that sparked panic during the swine flu epidemic in 2009, “said Murtaugh in a statement.

“When President Trump took the critical step of restricting travel from China in response to the coronavirus, Biden called it” xenophobic. “Most of what Biden says the government should do is things the President Trump already does, “added Murtaugh.

Make Coronavirus Elections Safe

With the coronavirus epidemic forcing states with the next presidential primaries to postpone their elections, there is a growing fear that the pandemic which is sweeping the nation and forcing many Americans to hide in their homes could have a serious impact November general elections.

A new study from Brennan Center for Justice, a non-partisan organization highlights dramatic changes in current voting practices across the country – such as universal voting by mail, ballot boxes from coast to coast and easier voter registration by line – to make voting in November safe.

The study authors call for “implementation of this plan to start now” to “ensure that the pandemic does not prevent free and fair elections”.

But the plan is not cheap – with a price of around $ 2 billion.

Bloomberg’s massive investment for Democrats in 2020

Mike Bloomberg transfers $ 18 million from his now suspended presidential campaign to the National Democratic Committee (DNC) “to help the Democrats win the election in November.”

Bloomberg officials said on Friday that the transfer of the former New York mayor to the national party’s coordinated campaign was the largest in recent history.

