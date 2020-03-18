Democracy 2020 Digest: Biden Gives Sanders A Brutal Reality Test On Closing The Road To Appointment

As Senator Bernie Sanders takes time to “assess” his Democratic presidential nomination chasing after suffering more overwhelming setbacks in Tuesday’s primaries, Joe Biden ‘S’s campaign highlights former vice president“Decisive” victories and illustrating how the path of the Vermont senator towards the appointment is almost closed.

In a campaign note widely circulated on Wednesday, the Biden campaign touted that the former vice president exceeded Sanders by 39 percentage points in Florida and won each county in that state’s primary.

SANDERS EVALUATES THE FUTURE OF THE CAMPAIGN AFTER MARKING TUESDAY

Biden Florida landslide, Sanders’ crushing defeat in illinois, and his victory in arizona has consolidated its status as an alleged Democratic candidate and has increased the number of its leaders in the Sanders Convention to almost 300.

Deputy campaign director Kate Bedingfield noted that “Biden has broadened its broad coalition to include new ridings: Latinos, young voters and the more progressive parts of the Democratic Party.”

She pitted the 2020 race against the two most recent disputed Democratic presidential primaries.

“This primary is far from being as close as the Democratic primaries of 2008 and 2016. In 2016, Secretary Clinton did not open a post for 320+ delegates before the California primary on June 7, 2016. And at this stage of 2008 President Obama had [about a] 100 delegates. Biden’s lead is three times greater, “noted Bedingfield.

And underlining the progressive senator who is running for the second consecutive candidacy for the Democratic nomination, she underlined: “To make up for the deficit of delegates he faces, Senator Sanders should win each remaining contest by about 40 points. This would require 70% support, double its current national average of 35%. “

Biden’s big lead in Georgia

Sanders’ campaign said the senator was returning to his home state, Vermont, later Wednesday – after the Senate voted on a coronavirus relief bill – to begin “holding conversations with supporters to get feedback and assess the way forward for our campaign. “

A new poll in the state that was on the bridge the main calendar place Biden in front of Sanders by a margin of three to one. According to poll for Atlanta Journal constitution, Biden accounted for 66% of support among true Democratic voters in Georgia, with Sanders at 22 percent.

Georgia was scheduled to hold its primary next Tuesday, March 24. But with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the country, officials postponed the competition for two months. Many states with upcoming primaries and caucuses postpone the dates of their competitions – with other states very likely to follow.

Biden poll position against Trump

With Biden, the presumed almost certain candidate, a rapid transition from the main battle to a showdown for the general elections with President Trump will probably happen soon.

The latest national polls from live telephone operators indicate that Biden starts the race with Trump with the advantage. An NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll indicated that Biden had a nine-point advantage over the president – CNN suggesting that the former vice president had a 10-point lead over Trump.

But the race for the White House is not a national popular vote. If that were the case, then Hillary Clinton would be president. Instead, the presidential election is a battle for states and their electoral votes.

And a look at the latest live operator poll in some of the main battlefield states highlights a much tighter contest.

An NBC News / Marist poll in Ohio suggests Biden with a 49-45% advantage. In Arizona, an NBC / Marist survey indicates that the breed is at an impasse – with Biden at 47% and the president at 46%. A poll from Monmouth University in Arizona shows Biden a slight 3 point lead.

The latest Michigan poll from Monmouth University places Biden on Trump 48-41 percent.

In 2016, Trump outstripped Clinton in Michigan and two other reliable blue states – Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – propelling the GOP candidate for the White House.

In Iowa, a Des Moines Register survey allowed Trump to earn 10 points more than Biden.

New polls in Virginia and North Carolina suggest that Biden has a slight advantage, while a new poll in Florida – the largest of the swing states – shows the President a small advantage.

Take all of these surveys with great skepticism. It is very early, the main battle is not technically over and the coronavirus epidemic will have a major impact – in one way or another – on public opinion in the race for the White House.