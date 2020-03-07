Democracy 2020 Digest: Biden press secretary says Sanders “lies”

A new day has seen Senator Bernie Sanders aim again against the record of former Vice President Joe Biden, his rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Populist Senator from VermontAim for Biden since the former vice president’s overwhelming victory over Sanders in last weekend’s primary in South Carolina. The contrasts Sanders painted on politics intensified after Biden swept 10 of the 14 states that voted for Super Tuesday, giving him a head start in the very important role of delegates to the Democratic convention.

“As we enter the moment of this campaign where we are in a race for two, I think it is important for us to differentiate our records and I intend to do so,” said Sanders on Friday. in Arizona.

The senator criticized Biden for his record on reproductive rights, and in particular for his past support for the Hyde Amendment, the decades-old ban on federal abortion funds.

“Biden voted repeatedly for the Hyde amendment. And the Hyde Amendment is an amendment that would prevent low-income women from accessing Medicaid funds to make their own reproductive decisions. I am very proud to say that I have a history of voting for life in favor of a woman’s right to control her own body, “said Sanders while responding to questions from reporters.

After pressure from the left – including some of his most progressive rivals at the time for the Democratic nomination – Biden, last June, brutally abandoned his support for the Hyde amendment.

One day after reaffirming support for the decades-old ban on federal abortion funds, Biden made headlines by changing course.

“If I believe that health care is a right, like me, I can no longer support an amendment that makes this right dependent on someone’s postal code,” Biden told an enthusiastic crowd at an event in the National Democratic Committee in Atlanta. “I can’t ‘justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and without being able to exercise their constitutionally protected right.”

Sanders also overthrew Biden over LGBTQ + rights.

“Today, thank God, it is relatively easy to be a champion of gay rights. Almost all of the Democratic presidential candidates were, and I sincerely believe, a champion of gay rights, including Joe Biden. But that was not the case 25 years ago, when it was not so easy to defend the LGBT community, “said Sanders.

Sanders then argued that “Joe Biden was not one of them. In addition, Joe supported the ban on opening up for gay Americans to serve in the military. The so-called – effort Do not ask, do not say. My point of view was very different. “

Biden’s national press secretary for the campaign, Jamal Brown, accused “. @ BernieSanders is lying. @JoeBiden has officially declared that he has no problem with gays and lesbians in the military. “

Sanders jabs arrived when Biden released his plan to advance LGBTQ + rights

“Despite all the hard-won progress we have made in the fight for LGBTQ + equality, we have not finished – not nearly. That’s why I just published my plan to advance LGBTQ + equality in America and around the world, ”tweeted the former vice president.

Michigan in the spotlight

Sanders traveled from Arizona to Michigan on Friday to cover a Detroit evening gathering with representative Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. The congressman who represents parts of Detroit and its suburbs is one of four members of a group of first-year progressive women Democrats in the House, known as the “Squad”.

Sanders canceled a Mississippi campaign event to fly directly to Michigan, where he will stumble for three consecutive days. With 125 delegates promised at stake, Michigan is the biggest prize among the six states holding primaries on Tuesday, March 10. Missouri, Mississippi, Washington State, Idaho and North Dakota also host contests.

Sanders told reporters on Thursday: “Michigan is where we will be spending some of our time.”

Fox News announced Friday that it will host a second city hall with Sanders to be held in Detroit on Monday before the Michigan primary. The town hall – which will take place from 6.30pm to 7.30pm ET will be co-moderated by the anchor “Special Report” Bret Baier and the anchor “The Story” Martha MacCallum.

The state’s latest poll – a Detroit News / WDIV-TV poll done before Biden’s big night on Super Tuesday – indicated that the former vice president was 6 percentage points higher than Sanders.

Sanders, who is running his second consecutive presidential race, defeated potential Hillary Clinton candidate for the 2016 Democratic primary in the state with an upset last-minute victory. This foreshadowed Clinton’s defeat against Donald Trump in the November 2016 Michigan general election. Trump’s victory with white working-class voters in the state, as well as narrow victories in two other crucial Rust Belt states – Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – propelled him to the White House.

Sanders on the Nazi flag incident: “It’s beyond disgust”

Friday night, Sanders described the deployment of a Nazi flag from its Arizona gathering Thursday evening.

A person in the crowd at the event who hung a flag with a swastika on it was immediately booed by the crowd – with members of the public snatching the flag from the hands of men. The person was quickly removed from the Sanders rally by security.

Sanders said he didn’t immediately know what was going on.

“I saw a lot of people looking and booing and all that. And I didn’t learn before I left the stage that it was a swastika. And I will just say this, and I’m not just speaking as a Jewish American, I think I can speak on behalf of the families of some 400,000 American soldiers who died while fighting Nazism, fighting fascism, that c is, it’s horrible. “

“It is disgusting to see that in the United States of America there are people who would display the emblem of Hitler and Nazism. And I was, I was shocked to learn it later, “he added.

Former rivals support Biden

Two former Democratic presidential candidates backed Biden on Friday. Former representative John Delaney of Maryland and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick – who were considered moderate candidates for the White House – officially approved the former vice president.

Biden has benefited from a tidal wave of support from former nomination rivals as well as current and former members of Congress and governors since its landslide on Saturday night in South Carolina, as Democratic lawmakers and officials moderates and established merged behind Biden.

Gabbard will fail to make the scene a debate

She won two delegates from American Samoa – but that’s far from what Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii must do the next Democratic presidential primary debate step.

On Friday, the National Democratic Committee announced the criteria for qualifying for the next primary debate – and a new threshold virtually guarantees that it will be a two-candidate debate between Biden and Sanders.

Contrary to previous debates – there is only one criterion for the confrontation during prime time on March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona – and it is the delegates to the congress. To go on stage, a candidate must have won at least 20% of the delegates assigned so far.

As of Friday afternoon, Biden had 652 delegates. This represents around 47% of those awarded so far in the cycle. Sanders had 573 delegates, or about 41%. The t2 Gabbard delegates won represent less than 1% of all the delegates awarded.

While there are still delegates to assign to this week’s Super Tuesday contests and six other states are running contests on Tuesday March 10, it is extremely unlikely that Gabbard will reach 20% of the delegates assigned during the debate on 15 March.

Gabbard has not qualified for debate since the November showdown in Atlanta, Georgia.

Andrew Craft of Fox News contributed to this report