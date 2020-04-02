Democracy 2020 Digest: Biden “ready to debate” Trump, but finished with Bernie

Joe Biden says he’s impatient to face President Trump.

“I am ready to debate President Trump on Zoom or Skype, at any time, ” former vice president said in a pre-recorded interview with Florida-based radio host Enrique Santos, which was posted on Instagram Thursday.

While the almost certain Democratic presidential candidate is ready to mingle with the outgoing President of the GOP, he is much less pleased to confront him again with Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, Biden’s last rival for his party nomination.

Biden said last week that he had “enough” of the Democratic presidential debates in primary and it’s time to “continue”.

Biden – asked in a conference call with reporters a week ago if there should be another main debate in April – said: “I am only focusing on this crisis now. I no longer thought of other debates. I think we have had enough debate. I think we should continue. “

The former vice president’s comments came a day after the Sanders campaign said that if there was to be another debate in April, their candidate “plans to be there”. Sanders – Vermont’s populist lawmaker running his second consecutive White House race – then reiterated that he was ready to debate Biden again.

Biden, thanks to his victorious victories in South Carolina at the end of February and the primaries from coast to coast in March, has accumulated a lead of 303 delegates over Sanders in the very important race for convention delegates, which in fact everything except certain Democratic candidate. And Biden benefited from a massive wave of support from former rivals of 2020 and key Democratic members of Congress, governors, unions and other groups, as much of the party has consolidated behind the candidacy of the former vice president at the White House.

Last year, the National Democratic Committee announced that 12 main debates would be held. Eleven rounds have taken place to date, with the last potential debate tentatively scheduled for April.

But with the nomination contest almost over – and with most of the primaries to come being postponed as many Americans shelter in place to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic – the probability of a final debate seems at best remote. The DNC has not yet assessed whether the debate will take place.

PAC attacks

The best support from the outside group Re-election of President Trump says it will spend $ 10 million to target Biden in a cable, digital and direct mail broadcast and television campaign.

America First Action Super PAC announced Wednesday that its launch campaign will begin in mid-April and continue until the end of May in the three main rust-belt states that Trump has gone from blue to red there four years ago to win the White House: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“This is our first spending cycle, with much more to come. By the time November takes place, voters in battlefield states will know why Joe Biden is weak, wrong, and has been around too long to rule the United States of America, “praised the president of America First Action PAC, Brian O. Walsh.

The pro-Trump PAC decision comes after the two main pro-Biden super PACs – Unite the Country and Priorities USA – rose with a barrage of ads slamming the President on his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Outside pro-Trump groups have yet to respond to these spots with their own ads.

Priorities The United States quickly responded to the America First Action PAC announcement, saying it would expand its advertising purchase by $ 6.6 million, spending another $ 1 million to continue broadcasting its television commercials for an additional week in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

US Priorities President Guy Cecil said, “With Donald Trump’s super PAC in this race, we will not let Vice President Biden remain defenseless. We will do our best to hold Trump accountable during this time of crisis and to help Joe Biden get elected in November. “

Biden and Trump ready to talk?

Biden offers to call President Trump to discuss a control strategy coronavirus Pandemic shaking the nation, Brooke Singman of Fox News learned exclusively on Wednesday.

Former Vice President’s Offer Follows Kellyanne Conway, the president’s adviser challenged him to “call the White House today and support it”.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request to comment on whether the president would be receptive to Biden’s offer for a phone call, or when the proposed phone call between the two might take place.

Biden has offered Trump advice and warnings about the coronavirus in interviews and media appearances for months. Wednesday, however, is the first time the former vice president has offered to speak directly with the president.

“Vice President Biden extended his advice for months, and he did so again last night,” Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Biden, told Fox News. “As he has said repeatedly, Donald Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus itself – but it is responsible for the federal government’s slow and chaotic response to this epidemic.”

Standing near their man

New National Survey Last To Show Biden Almost Quite Advantage Over Trump Showdown of the November general elections.

But in a potentially troubling sign for Biden, the survey also indicates that Trump supporters are much more determined to vote for their candidate than Biden supporters.

Former vice president has 47-43% advantage over Trump in a Grinnell College survey published Wednesday and conducted from March 27 to 30.

This is consistent with other recent national telephone operator surveys published in recent days. Biden 49-47% ahead of Trump in ABC News / Washington Post poll from March 22-24, outperforming President 49-40% a Fox News poll ion the ground from March 21 to 24.

But beyond the summit numbers, the Grinnell survey indicates that 82% of likely voters who said they would support Trump say their decision is made. This number drops to 55% for Biden supporters.

Another primary moves back

Patrick Ward of Fox News reports that West Virginia governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that his state’s presidential primary will be moved from its originally scheduled May 12-June 9 date.

More than a dozen states have pushed back their primary dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.