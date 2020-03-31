Democracy 2020 Digest: Cuomo eases political buzz, says he won’t take the bait

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is clear that he “does not commit” with President Trump when it comes to politics and insisted he was not “running for president” in 2020 – despite the gossip.

The three-term governor of the state most affected by the coronavirus pandemic commented hours after President Trump – in an appearance on “Fox and friends“- said,” I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew. “

The press conferences on the Cuomo coronavirus were broadcast daily live on the three main cable information networks, giving the acting governor great national and international attention. And, the Democrat has won bipartisan praise for his impartial and consistent approach to fighting the crisis, as he mixes a good deal of empathy and shares personal stories.

CUOMO APPROVAL INCREASES RESPONSE TO NY GUV CORONAVIRUS

Cuomo’s media blitz has come former vice president Joe Biden – the almost certain presidential candidate of the Democrats – struggled to increase his media footprint which was quickly wiped out when the coronavirus epidemic wiped out the race for the White House headlines and froze the nomination battle in place . Without any official role currently in government, Biden has no direct role in the fight against the crisis and has been overshadowed by both Trump’s daily briefings and the rise of Cuomo’s media over the years. last two weeks.

Monday morning – soon after a new poll in New York State, Cuomo has received an 87% approval rating on the way he directs his state’s response to the pandemic – Trump compared Cuomo to Biden, stating : “I think probably Andrew would be better” as a candidate.

Cuomo – during his daily briefing – did not take the bait.

“Regarding the president’s comment about having a political contest with me, I am not engaging the president in politics,” he said. “My only goal is to engage the president in partnership. This is not the time for politics. Lead by example. I will not enter into a political dispute with the president. I will not rise the lure of a political challenge. “

And Cuomo added, “I’m not running for president. I have never been a presidential candidate. I said from the first day that I did not run for president. I’m not running for president now. I don’t do politics. “

Cuomo’s message to the president was, “When you do good things for my state and you are a good partner, I will be the first to say that you are a good partner.” And I have.”

But the governor – who has tangled with the president for the past few weeks due to a lack of federal aid first for testing, then for respirators which hospitals desperately need for coronavirus patients to help them breathe – added that “if I don’t think New York is served … I will say that too.” “

He stressed that even if he doesn’t back down from a political fight, “I’m not going to get involved in politics, not because I don’t want to get tangled, but because I think it’s inappropriate and I think it’s counterproductive and I think it’s anti-America. I forgot politics. Forget politics, we have a national crisis. We are at war. There is no politics. There is no red and blue. It’s red, white and blue. “

Biden on Trump critics: “This is bravado”

The president took Biden a beating when he appeared on “Fox and Friends”.

Apparently, questioning Biden’s sanity, Trump said, “Personally, I don’t think Joe Biden is capable.”

Biden – in an interview a few hours later on MSNBC – replied that the president’s attack “doesn’t warrant an answer. It’s bravado. It’s a bunch of malarkeys as they say in my family.”

And disputing Trump’s claim that Biden’s presidential campaign released statements unbeknownst to the former vice president, Biden countered that “there’s nothing going out in my name that I don’t see not.”

And he urged Trump to “step up and do your job, stop campaigning.”

Biden once again pleaded, “The President must act faster” to get the necessary supplies to the hardest hit states.

“He has to use the Defense Production Act much more aggressively, including not only the fans, but also get gloves, masks, shields, dresses, etc.,” said Biden, emphasizing the emergency powers that a president can invoke and use to force private industry. to produce the goods needed in times of crisis. “The president needs to send more equipment to New York to other places that are clearly in distress.”

The former vice president also berated Trump for his criticism of Democratic governors who urged the federal government to increase supplies to their hard-hit states.

“We don’t need the kind of speech the president uses. In fact, the president must stop demeaning the governors with whom he disagrees,” insisted Biden.

When asked what he thought the President and his administration were doing right to lead the federal government’s response to coronaviruses, Biden said, “What they’re doing right is to let Dr. Fauci speak more often. He is a storyteller. “

Anthony Fauci, who has been director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases for three and a half decades, has been almost universally praised for his advice and guidance on helping the Trump White House fight the coronavirus.

Biden stumbled briefly during his first response in the MSNBC interview, which was quickly picked up on Twitter. Republican National Committee rapid response director Steve Guest – in an email highlighting Twitter traffic – criticized Biden for “wading”.

Warren says “fight continues”

Senator Elizabeth Warren appears to be reactivating its Senate re-election committee.

The progressive champion – who suspended her Democratic presidential nomination campaign earlier this month after poor performances in primaries and caucuses, including in her home state of Massachusetts – sent an email to her on Sunday. supporters across the country, noting that even if she no longer shows up for the White House, the “fight continues.”

Senator announced “Warren Democrats,” which appears to be a new iteration of its former Senate re-election committee.

She added that the committee “will not only support my campaign for re-election to the Senate, but will also support other Democratic candidates who share our vision, mobilize people to support these candidates and our ideas, and continue to build the popular movement that you started . “

Warren was massively re-elected to the Senate in 2018 and will not be re-elected until 2024.

Prepare for the fall battle in the Senate

The first outside group supporting Democratic Senators and Senate candidates in the 2020 elections says it is reserving nearly $ 70 million in television advertising this fall in five key races.

The majority of the Senate PAC – on Monday announcing its first round of reserves for the fall campaign – is pouring its money into North Carolina ($ 25.6 million) in Arizona ($ 15.7 million), Iowa ( $ 13.1 million), Maine ($ 9.6 million) and Colorado ($ 5.2 million). These states all have Republican incumbents who face tough re-election battles this year.

“Our offensive strategy in 2020 is paying off, as Democrats continue to widen the battlefield of the Senate,” said Senate majority PAC president J.B. Poersch. “Our massive initial investment is a sign of things to come as we prepare to compete in the map in our attempt to regain majority in the Senate.”

The move comes a week after the Pro-Republican Senate Leadership Fund – which is aligned to Senate chief Majoity Mitch McConnell – has set aside $ 67 in advertising time in the same states.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Thirty-five seats are up for grabs this year, including 23 held by the GOP. Democrats will need three or four seats to win the majority – depending on the results of the presidential election.