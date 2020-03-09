Democracy 2020 Digest: Dems surround wagons around Biden, Michigan

Senator Cory Booker was back the course of the presidential campaign Monday – not for himself – but instead of speaking on behalf of his rival Joe Biden.

New Jersey Democrat, who have sometimes encountered former vice president on the scene of the prime-time presidential nomination debate, called Biden a “statesman” as he introduced him at a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, On the eve of the crucial March 10 primary.

MARCH 10 PRIMARY: STATES AND CHALLENGES

“It should be obvious. My whole campaign for the Presidency of the United States has focused on the idea that we must bring that country together, ”said Booker.

“We have the potential to have a Joe Biden, who is really the one who calls us to stay united, not to collapse,” added Booker, noting that the former vice president could be the healer and the builder of bridges for an “injured nation”. . “

Biden’s Booker approval came a day later Senator Kamala Harris of California – another candidate for the White House who exchanged fire with Biden on the stage of the debate – also supported the former vice-president. She was to join Biden and Booker at a campaign event Monday night in Detroit.

WHAT BOOKER AND HARRIS SAID ONCE ABOUT BIDEN

Harris and Booker’s approvals follow other former rivals who have supported the former vice president for the past nine days. The approvals have flowed since he won the South Carolina primary in a landslide over the favorite for the Democratic nomination at the time: Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. The pace was accelerated last week after Biden swept 10 of the 14 states holding primaries on Super Tuesday and took the lead over Sanders in the very important race for delegates to the Democratic nomination convention.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg have all suspended their campaigns and supported Biden. The same was true for former candidates such as former representative Beto O’Rouke of Texas, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick and former representative John Delaney of Maryland.

The former vice president also took advantage of a tidal wave of approvals from current and former members of Congress and governors as the party formation merged around Biden to prevent Sanders – a populist senator and democratic socialist self-proclaimed – to become the standard bearer of the party in the November general election.

“A little superstitious”

Two polls released on the eve of Michigan primary showed Biden a big double-digit lead over Sanders in Tuesday’s primary. Former Vice President Sanders dominated 51 to 36 percent among Michigan’s true Democratic presidential primary voters in a Monmouth University survey. And he was two dozen points ahead of Sanders in a second live telephone operator survey – by EPIC MRA for Detroit Free Press.

With 125 delegates promised at stake, Michigan is the biggest prize among the six states holding primaries on Tuesday. Missouri, Mississippi, Washington State, Idaho and North Dakota also host contests.

Sanders, who is running his second consecutive presidential race, defeated potential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Michigan primary in what was considered an upset victory. This foreshadowed Clinton’s defeat against Donald Trump in the November 2016 Michigan general election. Trump’s victory with white working-class voters in the state, as well as similar narrow victories in two other crucial Rust Belt states – Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – propelled him to the White House.

But the pre-Michigan polls four years ago were wrong – they showed Clinton a double-digit lead over Sanders.

Biden – very aware of the 2016 election debacle – said on Monday that “I’m a little superstitious, I see all these polls. … I remember Hillary increased by 23 points … I’m not taking anything for granted. “

Sanders Loses First Place In National Polls

Sanders led the Democratic nomination after winning the February 11 primary in New Hampshire, and peeled the field a week and a half later in Nevada caucuses. But two new national polls released on Monday indicate that Biden is again the undisputed leader of the nomination – thanks to his impressive victories in South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

A new national survey by SSRS for CNN published Monday said Biden with 52% support among Democrats and Democrat-independent independents, and Sanders with 36%. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren – who quit the race last Thursday while the poll was underway – was 7%. And Biden topped Sanders by 54 to 35 percent in a new national Quinnipiac poll.

Sanders – hoping to resume in the March 10 competition – titled Fox News City Hall at 6.30 p.m. ET in Detroit. Earlier, campaigning in Saint Louis before the Missouri primary, the senator urged young voters to vote.

“I hope all older people vote, it’s great, but I want young people to vote at the same rates!” Sanders insisted.

And he praised: “Our campaign is the campaign that can bring millions of young people to the polls.”

Gun reform group supports Biden

Everytown for Gun Safety – praising Biden’s record in the fight against gun violence – said on Monday that “Vice President Joe Biden is unquestionably the race candidate who has spent his life fighting to protect Americans of gun violence while repeatedly confronting the NRA and winning. “

Biden highlighted his record by facing the NRA as he painted contrasts with Sanders.

Everytown – which was co-founded by former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg – has pledged to spend $ 60 million this electoral cycle to boost “gun sense” candidates from top to bottom.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg paid an additional $ 2 million on Monday to help register half a million African American voters before the general election.

Allie Raffa, Fox Tara Prindiville and Kelly Phares contributed to this report