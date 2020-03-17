Democracy 2020 Digest: fear of coronavirus slows primary participation rate

With the Americans forced to isolate themselves at home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, The participation rate was parts of illinois, one of the three states holding presidential primaries Tuesday.

By way of comparison: the participation rate in Chicago at the start of the afternoon was half that of 2016 Democratic presidential primary, according to the city’s election office.

PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS THREATENED TO IMPROVE REMAINING PRIMERS AND CONVENTIONS

But election officials in Illinois, as well as in arizona and FloridaThe two other states that held primaries on Tuesday were confident that a sharp increase in advance polls and postal ballots could offset the drop in voting on primary day.

In recent days, election officials from the three states have moved some polling stations that were originally intended to be centers for the elderly or nursing homes. The elderly are the most exposed to the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

Concerns about the epidemic have probably caused some poll workers in Florida and Illinois to stay at home Tuesday.

The relocation of polling stations to Florida has led to disruption, and low voter turnout has been reported in some counties while voting has gone smoothly in other locations. No major problems were reported in the early afternoon in Arizona – where most voters voted before elementary school.

Most Florida polling stations were scheduled to close at 7 p.m. AND, with the western portion of the state handle – which is located in the central time zone – closes at 8 p.m. AND. The Illinois polling stations were to close at 8 p.m. ET and the Arizona polls were to close at 10 p.m. AND.

The day before primary, Ohio’The government’s governor used an emergency order to postpone his state’s competition after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) opposed any national gathering of 50 or more people.

“We cannot run this election tomorrow,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

In an effort to ensure the safety of voters and tellers amidst coronavirus pandemic and prevent the postponement of the primaries, the National Democratic Committee calls states that have to come presidential primary contests to offer options like postal voting.

“States can provide easy access to voting while taking the necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of the American people.” To ensure the voice of voters is heard, the DNC urges the remaining primary states to use a variety of other essential mechanisms that will make voting easier and safer for voters and election officials, “urged the president. from the DNC, Tom Perez, in a Tuesday. declaration.

Team Biden confident

Former Vice President Joe BidenThe campaign touts early turnout.

“Although voter turnout on election day itself may be lower due to concerns related to COVID-19, we believe that with an advance vote and a postal vote, the overall turnout will be about about the same rate as in 2016 in Arizona and Florida and about the same rate as in 2018 in Illinois and the participation rate in the three states will reflect the population as a whole, “said the assistant director. of Biden’s campaign, Kate Bedingfield, in a note to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The campaign highlighted the high number of older voters – and voters of color – who voted in the three states. The former vice president received strong support from older voters and African-Americans, while his rival for the Democratic presidential nomination – Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont – had difficulty resonating with these voters.

PRIMARIES ENGAGE IN THREE STATES AS FIXED AT TIMES TO TURN OFF THE SANDERS

Sanders – a progressive champion running his second consecutive White House race – was the favorite in the race for much of February thanks to a partial victory in the Iowa caucuses, an outright primary victory from New Hampshire and a peeling of others from the democratic field of contenders in Nevada caucuses.

But in the past two and a half weeks, Sanders has seen Joe Biden pass in front of him in the race for the presidential nomination. After an overwhelming win in the primaries and soaring South Carolina victories in coast-to-coast Super Tuesday states as well as last week’s mini Super Tuesday, the former vice president consolidated its undisputed leadership position and took the lead Sanders in the very important race for convention delegates.

The Biden campaign – in its memo – said: “We expect to emerge tonight with more heads of delegation than we had overnight.”

And they argued, “It would take a drastic and historically incomparable swing for Senator Sanders to win more delegates than Biden today or to close the delegate differential.”

“This primary is far from over”

Pre-primary opinion polls have indicated that Biden enjoys broad leads in all three states. And if Tuesday’s competitions deliver another round of decisive victories for the former vice president, Sanders’ chorus of calls for resignation will intensify.

But Biden will still be short of the 1,991 promised delegates needed to land the nomination. And with the main schedule likely to end after Tuesday’s competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s possible Sanders could stay alive in a race that will be frozen in time.

Sanders did not look like a candidate ready to quit on Monday.

“This primary is far from over,” said Sanders in an email to supporters on the eve of Tuesday’s competitions.

And on Tuesday, the Sanders campaign pointed out that three virtual campaign events they have organized in the past three days “have garnered a total of 5.3 million views”.

“Our digital organization infrastructure is unmatched,” said Faiz Shakir, manager of the Sanders campaign.

And the Sanders campaign also put forward its no-action approach on Tuesday to try to get supporters to vote – and stressed that health concerns take precedence.

“We don’t do traditional GOTV awareness in the states holding primary contests today. We are making it clear to constituents that we believe going to the polls during the coronavirus epidemic is a personal decision and we respect the choice they make. We are also providing advice from the CDC on how to stay safe during the crisis, “said Sanders director of communications Mike Casca in a statement.

Andrew News’ Andrew O’Reilly, Allie Raffa and Andrew Craft contributed to this report.