Democracy 2020 Digest: Judge Will Not Carry Over Wisconsin Primary to Coronavirus Problems

Wisconsin Primary, which includes voting in person at polling stations across the state, will take place Tuesday in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic – after a federal judge refused to postpone the elections.

But US district judge William Conley ruled Thursday that absentee primary school ballots will count if they arrive before April 13 – six days after the election. And it extended the deadline until Friday for voters to request mail-in ballots.

Conley’s decision is made former vice president Joe Biden declined to weigh in on whether the primary should be held as scheduled or delayed, telling reporters Thursday: “It’s up to the Wisconsin courts and the people to decide.” Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont joined a growing chorus of Democrat calls to request the postponement of the competition.

Wisconsin is subject to a residence order enforced by Governor Tony Evers. But the Democratic governor had refused to delay main state.

“If I could have changed the election by myself, I would have done so, but I cannot do so without violating state law,” Evers said in a statement on Wednesday. “I have asked parliament to do its part to ensure a fair and secure election. Elections and I hope we can get clarification as soon as possible.”

A week ago, Evers unsuccessfully called on the GOP-dominated legislature to send mail-in ballots to all voters registered in the state. Even if they agreed, the logistics could have been overwhelming for county clerks and election officials.

Wisconsin residents were invited for weeks to vote by mail-in ballot, which has already caused a tidal wave of demand for mail-in ballots.

While in-person voting will take place, there has been a huge drop in the number of tellers ready to run next week, which will likely result in longer lines and less social distancing as voters show up to vote. , threatening a further spread of COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The governor had argued that the elections should not be moved as the pandemic could be worse later in the spring and early summer. And there is much more at stake in Tuesday’s poll for Wisconsin voters than the simple Democratic presidential contest between Biden and Sanders. There is a major battle for a seat on the Supreme Court of Wisconsin that could influence voting rules in general elections in the crucial state of the presidential battlefield, as well as numerous contests for mayors.

On Wednesday, the state’s Democratic Party broke ranks with the governor, demanding that the primary be delayed.

Sanders also called to postpone the competition.

“People shouldn’t have to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them,” said said the senator in a statement on Wednesday.

Asked Thursday – before the judge’s decision was announced – if he thought the primary should take place, the former vice president said, “I think you can also organize the election by processing the ballots. by mail and the same day registration. “

“I think it is possible to do both, to have more than two postal ballots,” he added. “I think it could be done … but it’s up to them.”

Biden met with reporters hours after Democratic Party leaders postponed a month National Democratic Convention, scheduled to take place July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Biden noted that “a convention of tens of thousands of people in an arena is very different than bringing people into a polling station with precise spacing of 6 to 10 feet from each other, one at a time. entering and having the machine cleaned. “

The Wisconsin primary will be the first to hold in-person voting at polling stations from Florida, Illinois and Arizona, which held primaries on March 17. Since then, 15 states and Puerto Rico – which were scheduled to hold their primaries and caucuses in late March, April or May – have delayed their contests or transferred them entirely by mail or mail-in ballot.

Biden convincingly swept through the three March 17 primaries, increasing his lead over Sanders in the very important race for convention delegates to more than 300 and cementing his status as an all but certain Democratic candidate.

Marquette Law School Survey true Wisconsin Democratic voters who were released on Wednesday said Biden crushed Sanders in the contest by almost a two-to-one margin. The same survey also indicated that a majority of voters in the state said primary education should be delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Biden – who has repeatedly argued that Trump for weeks has downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and has been slow to respond to the global crisis – told reporters “I’m glad to hear” that the president will take his call to discuss of the coronavirus pandemic strategy.

Brooke Singman of Fox News was the first to report on Wednesday that the former vice president had offered to have a phone call with Trump shortly after Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway challenged Biden to stop criticizing the response from the Trump administration’s coronavirus and instead “to call the White House today and offer some support.”

Wednesday evening, the president said he would “absolutely” speak on the phone with Biden.

Biden said he “only believed Kellyanne Conway” that the president would be open to his advice.

Biden noted that his past conversations with Trump had “been respectful, they were simple.”

And he said, “I’m not doing this to criticize. I’m doing this to say,” This is what I think you should do. “”

“There are a number of specific suggestions that I know of from past work and some, I think, might work. I’m ready to offer them to the president, ”said Biden. “I understand that he does not want to follow my advice, but it will not be ‘I told you, Mr. President.’ It will not be if he decided to do what I suggested, I come back and say ‘well, I told the president to do it. “It is beyond politics right now . “

Biden also urged the Trump administration to change course and allow a new open enrollment period for Obamacare to allow uninsured people battling COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus to purchase health coverage health.

“Democrats and Republicans are calling on President Trump and his administration to do the right thing and open a new registration period for ObamaCare so that people who need insurance now can get it.” Now is not the time to play politics. It is a national emergency, ”said Biden.

And he targeted the majority of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, about the Kentucky Republican’s resistance to any quick action by Congress on yet another stimulus against the coronaviruses.

“I predict that no matter what Mitch says, he will come back to handle another package. The idea that this is the end of it, I will be stunned if that happens. And disappointed,” said Biden.

Biden calls the Trump administration take “immediate action” to ease US sanctions on Iran, one of the nations hardest hit by the global coronavirus pandemic.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disputed whether the sanctions hamper humanitarian efforts in Iran.

Biden said in a statement Thursday that “in times of global crisis, America should lead. We should be the first to offer help to those injured or at risk. This is who we are. This is what we have always been. “

Biden noted that Iran, an opponent of the United States for four decades, “has failed to respond effectively to this crisis, including lying and hiding the truth from its own people, and it continues to act provocatively in the region. ”

But he also stressed that “Iran is struggling to contain one of the deadliest COVID-19 epidemics in the world” and that “the Iranian people are suffering desperately”.

As mentioned above, the National Democratic Convention will be postponed until August due to concerns about the coronavirus. The announcement Thursday by Democratic Party officials is a historic and staggering change to the presidential election calendar.

The convention committee has declared that the event will take place the week of August 17, at Milwaukee, Wis. It was initially scheduled for July 13-16.

The Democrat Convention will now be held the week before the Republican National Convention, to be held August 24-27 in Charlotte, N.C.

Moving the Democratic convention in August – which has been under consideration for weeks by senior officials of the National Democratic Party (DNC) – has become easier to do after the International Olympic Committee postponed the Summer Games last week of 2020 in Tokyo. The matches were originally scheduled from July 24 to August. 9.

Biden’s campaign on Thursday said it welcomed the decision.

“Our campaign will continue to work closely with the States Parties and the DNC on any changes to the delegate selection process and the format of the convention to ensure that health and safety remains the top priority as we face this COVID crisis. -19 as a nation. “Said the Biden campaign in a statement.

