Democracy 2020 Digest: Sanders Cites Coronavirus to Renew Medicare-for-All Campaign

Senator Bernie Sanders pointed out that due to the coronavirus epidemic the nation faces an emergency “on the scale of a major war” and warned with seriousness that “the number of victims could in fact be even higher than what the armed forces experienced during the Second World War”.

But the democratic presidential candidate has also used a speech on fighting the pandemic to push once again for its main progressive proposition: a government-run “Medicare-for-all” health care system.

Populist Senator from Vermont warned that the nation is “severely disadvantaged” compared to other countries battling the virus because the United States does not guarantee universal health care.

“If there has ever been a moment in the modern history of our country where we are together, it is this moment,” he said. “We must care for those who are already sick, we must care for working families with children, people with disabilities, the homeless and all those who are vulnerable.”

Sanders talked about his hometown of Burlington, Vermont, minutes after Joe Biden, candidate for the democratic presidential nomination delivered a speech on the coronavirus outbreak in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. The two candidates spoke the next day President Trump gave his first important address to the Oval Office on how his administration was fighting the spread of the virus.

Like Biden, Sanders targeted the Republican president, arguing that Trump and his administration have failed so far.

“We are all in there. Unfortunately, in this time of international crisis, it is clear to me at least that we have an administration which is largely incompetent and whose incompetence and recklessness have threatened the lives of many, many people in our country, “said Sanders.

Sanders – like Biden – presented his own plans to fight the pandemic.

Among the measures he proposed – which went further than Biden’s plans – included an immediate moratorium on all evictions and seizures and the construction of new homeless shelters. He also called for unemployment insurance for anyone who loses their job due to the economic downturn caused by the epidemic.

“During a crisis, we need to make sure that we take care of the communities most vulnerable to the health and economic suffering that is coming,” said Sanders.

A presidential campaign without campaign trail

Large gatherings – long a staple of presidential campaigns – quickly disappeared.

The Biden campaign announced Thursday afternoon that larger rallies and town halls were taking place – and were being replaced by virtual events. This is already the case for the events in Illinois on Friday and in Florida on Monday. Fundraising – crucial to keeping the campaign coffers full – will now also become virtual events. But Biden officials said small gatherings like house parties would always be held

Biden, in his speech a few hours earlier, stressed that “we will continue to assess and adjust the way we run our campaign as we go along and find new ways to share our message with the public while bringing The health and safety of the American people first. “

Biden senior officials also said that as of Saturday, “all of Biden’s employees for presidents, both in our Philadelphia headquarters and in field offices across the country, will work from home.

The Sanders campaign said it asked staff to work from home and that it would refrain from going door-to-door and that it would also stop hosting large events such as rallies or assemblies public.

“In light of concerns about the coronavirus and out of great caution for our staff, volunteers and supporters, the Sanders campaign has asked all staff to work from home and will no longer hold major events or advocacy door to door, instead of moving. in digital formats and broadcasting wherever possible, “said Sanders campaign director of communications Mike Casca in a statement.

New boss for the Biden campaign

Biden rocked his operation on Thursday and replaced his campaign manager as he attempted to finish his main fight to capture the nomination and prepare for a general election battle with President Trump.

The former vice president’s campaign announced Thursday that Jen O’Malley Dillon – a veteran of the 2008 and 2012 Barack Obama campaigns and who had recently served as a former Texas representative. Beto O’Rourke Presidential Campaign Director – will succeed Greg Schultz in the management of Biden. White House offer.

Sunday the debate moved east

the The National Democratic Committee has moved On Sunday, the planned Democratic presidential debate in Phoenix, Arizona, was held in a studio in Washington, D.C., where former vice-president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders will debate without a live hearing, amid coronavirus problems.

“As a precaution, and in order to reduce travel across the country, all parties decided that the best way to go was to hold the debate on Sunday at the CNN studio in Washington, DC, with no live audience,” director of DNC communications, Xochitl Hinojosa said Thursday in a statement.

Biden’s huge Florida lead

New survey in largest state holding a primary next Tuesday shows that Biden leads Sanders by a margin of three to one.

Former Vice President Makes Up 66 Percent Of Support Among True Democratic Voters in Florida, according to news University of North Florida Public Opinion Laboratory Survey published Thursday. Sanders stands at 22%.

Other new public opinion polls in Florida and Arizona also indicate that Biden has great double-digit leads on Sanders.

