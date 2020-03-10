Democracy 2020 Digest: Sanders says winning in Michigan is not a must

He lost his favorite status and now he’s hanging out Democratic presidential nomination rival Joe Biden in the race very important for convention delegates but Senator Bernie Sanders says a Tuesday night win in Michigan is not a necessity.

“Michigan is obviously a very important state today, there are a lot of delegates up there and we certainly want to win this debate. But I don’t think let’s say what you have to gain ” populist senator from Vermont told reporters after dropping by a polling station on Tuesday afternoon in Dearborn, Mich.

With 125 promised delegates at stake, Michigan is the biggest price among the six states holding contests on Tuesday. The other primaries are Washington State (89 delegates), Missouri (68 delegates), Mississippi (36 delegates) and Idaho (20 delegates), and North Dakota has 14 delegates to win in its caucuses.

Sanders led the Democratic nomination after winning the February 11 primary in New Hampshire, and peeled the field a week and a half later in Nevada caucuses.

But thanks to the former vice president »s overwhelming victory in South Carolina – and solid performance on last week’s Super Tuesday when it swept 10 of the 14 states holding Super Tuesday primaries and took a lead of nearly 100 delegates over Sanders – Biden took over favorite status.

Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that “we had a lot of delegates to leave.”

Although a loss is considered a setback, Sanders does not consider such a prospect fatal. “I would certainly not consider giving up,” he said two days ago on “Fox News Sunday”.

Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist running her second consecutive presidential race, defeated potential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Michigan primary in what was considered a major upset victory. This foreshadowed Clinton’s defeat against Donald Trump in the November 2016 Michigan general election. Trump’s victory with white working-class voters in the state, as well as similar narrow victories in two other crucial Rust Belt states – Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – propelled him to the White House.

The 2016 pre-Michigan primary polls are wrong – as they said Clinton with a double-digit lead over Sanders.

Fast forward four years and Biden was clearly the Michigan favorite in the latest polls released the day before elementary school.

But Sanders is aiming for a repeat performance that would prevent elimination and would instead raise the senator in a massive battle with Biden for the nomination.

“I think that at the end of the day in a race for two, when our record is compared to that of Biden, when our vision is compared to that of Biden, when we have this debate in Phoenix (Sunday March 15) , I ‘I feel pretty good,’ said Sanders on Tuesday.

Biden touted the 2009 auto bailouts during his tenure as President Barack Obama on Tuesday to remind Michigan voters of the federal aid that saved General Motors and Chrysler from bankruptcy during the Great Recession. Many Michigan Democrats make a living directly from automakers or automobile-related industries.

The former vice president paid a visit to the Fiat-Chrysler plant in Detroit, his last stop in Michigan on the first day. Many attribute the plant’s survival to the Obama administration’s efforts to support the auto industry.

While the visit went viral due to a verbal blasphemy confrontation with a worker regarding Biden’s support for the Second Amendment, the former vice president also highlighted the bailouts.

“You made me a hero when I got a lot of heat for the rescue, the rescue,” said Biden. “You saved management. The management did not save you. “

Biden – well aware of the 2016 election debacle – said on Monday that “I’m a little superstitious, I see all these polls. … I remember Hillary was up 23 points. … I’m not taking nothing for granted. “

Coronavirus launches election campaign

The Sanders and Biden campaigns on Tuesday afternoon abruptly canceled their main nightly rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, during coronavirus problems only a few hours before the start of their commissioning.

“For the sake of public health and safety, we are canceling this evening’s rally in Cleveland. We have listened to public warnings from Ohio State officials who have expressed concern over major events indoors during the coronavirus outbreak. Senator Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who planned to attend the event tonight, “wrote Sanders campaign spokesperson Mike Casca, in a press release.

And Casca added: “All future Bernie 2020 events will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

The Sanders campaign later told reporters that they had acted after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted Tuesday afternoon that “ATHLETIC: For indoor events, we are not requesting any event with other spectators than athletes, parents and others who are essential to the game. “

A few minutes later, Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, tweeted, “As per officials’ directions and out of caution, our gathering in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is canceled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health boards and to make announcements about future events. “

DeWine declared a state of emergency Monday after three Ohio residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier Tuesday – during his Michigan campaign shutdown – Sanders said, “We take the coronavirus very seriously. As you know, we had a group discussion with some of the country’s leading experts on this topic yesterday. And we take this issue, unlike the President, very, very seriously. “

And the candidate added that he would not hold any campaign event “that public health officials do not consider desirable”.

Biden – after putting a disinfectant on his hands Sunday evening during a campaign event in Mississippi – told reporters: “We listen to the experts and the CDC and ask their advice. Whatever advice they give me give, we will take them. “

Biden and Sanders had planned to hold their Tuesday night rallies in Cleveland because Ohio is one of four states with primaries just a week away on March 17. The other states are Florida, Illinois, and Arizona.

Long lines in North Dakota

Longer than expected lines of people formed outside a polling station in Fargo, North Dakota, Tuesday, when the state’s Democratic Party held its “fire station” caucus.

Mitti Hicks of Fox News reported that the line to the AFL-CIO building in Fargo, one of 14 huddle sites across the state, was zigzagging across a large parking lot.

A fire station caucus functions like a primary, with a voter filling out a preference card (similar to a ballot) and throwing the card into an urn. The caucus is managed by the State party.

