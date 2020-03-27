Democracy 2020 Digest: States Adopt Postal Voting While Coronavirus Prepares for Elections

While more than 10 states to come presidential nomination competition postponed their elections due to the coronavirus epidemic, three states should hold primary and caucus April 4 do not delay the dates of their contests.

But the States – Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming – will not authorize any vote in person and will give rise to 100% of the vote by post.

Hawaii’s Democrats had always expected the majority of the votes in his party-led presidential primary to be mailed. Now it’s the only option.

the the State Party recently announced that he has decided to vote in person at 21 polling stations in Hawaii. The party had already sent two ballots and will now also make a third. They also extended the deadline to register to vote in elementary school to April 4. The party stressed that “security comes first in these difficult times”.

Hawaii’s Democrats say it won’t have primary results until May.

The Alaskan Democratic Party – which, like Hawaii, is hosting a party-led presidential primary – also canceled its vote in person on April 4. The party extended the date on which the postal ballot was to be postmarked from March 24 to April 10.

The ballots had already been sent to all Alaska Democrats, but the party is now claiming that the ballots can also be downloaded from its website.

The Wyoming Democratic Party presidential caucus will also be mailed only, after removing the option for people to vote in person. People who registered too late to receive a ballot by mail will now receive a ballot. The deadline for requesting a replacement ballot has been extended to March 31. The party also extended the deadline for receiving ballots from April 4 to 17.

The change of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is expected to sign a bill to postpone his state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 2.

A bill passed last year in Pennsylvania gave all voters the opportunity to vote by mail.

With 186 delegates to the Democratic Congress to win, Pennsylvania is the second largest primary remaining after New York State.

Ohio Extends Mailing Deadline

Ohio lawmakers have proposed extending the deadline for mailing ballots by April 28 in that state’s presidential primary.

The Ohio primary was originally scheduled for March 17, but on the eve of the competition, Governor Mike DeWine said it was not safe for voters to go to the polls. While the governor did not have the unilateral power to delay the elections, the highest state health official ordered the closure of polling stations without officially moving the date of the primary.

Under a bill passed by the legislature on Wednesday – which DeWine is expected to sign – postcards will be sent to every registered voter explaining how to get a postal ballot. Ballots must be postmarked no later than April 27 and received no later than May 8 to be counted. The state will allow an extremely limited group of people – mainly voters with disabilities – to vote in person.

Voting rights groups argue that the new primary rules would deprive some voters of their rights.

Wisconsin doesn’t move its date

From now on, Wisconsin’’ Primary is still scheduled for April 7.

Governor Tony Evers – who issued a home stay order for Wisconsin residents on Monday to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – urges voters to vote by mail.

Wisconsin has an unexcused postal vote, which state officials say is being sent at a record pace. And there are also in-person votes in some parts of the state.

On the ballot: many crucial electoral contests for mayors and county officials – as well as for the presidential primary.

Former Vice President Joe BidenThe announcement campaign announced Thursday that they are starting to help Wisconsin education voters with primary mail options.

“Our team worked quickly to call Wisconsin and tell voters about their extensive options for registering online and requesting a postal ballot. We will seek to increase our lead over the delegates through the main remaining contests – and we will do so safely, “Biden campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon wrote in an email to supporters.

Wisconsin is also a crucial battleground state for the general election, and O’Malley Dillon noted that the campaign “is starting to create a ready base of engagement for the general election in priority states.”

In the 2016 presidential election, then GOP candidate Donald Trump narrowly wore Wisconsin and two other reliable blue states – Michigan and Pennsylvania – to help him win the White House.

$ 400 million to strengthen postal voting

The massive $ 2,000 billion stimulus package against coronaviruses President Trump waits to be promulgated during the likely passage by the House of Representatives, including $ 400 million to help states move towards postal voting, in the middle a pandemic this forces many Americans to take refuge in their homes.

The funds would help states extend postal voting, advance voting, online registration and make in-person voting safer for everyone.

Legislators and election supporters warn that if states do not receive federal assistance to move away from in-person voting, there could be low voter turnout and disruption November general elections.

Read the whole story here

Klobuchar’s husband on the mend

Senator Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that her husband – who had contracted COVID-19 – is now recovering at the family home.

“Thank you to everyone who sent kind words and prayers for my husband John,” said the Minnesota Democrat who suspended his presidential campaign earlier this month in a statement. “He has a coronavirus and has been hospitalized for pneumonia and low oxygen content. He has taken a good turn, has just been released and is now returning to his home. Thank you to those who took care of him and all of the front line health workers. “