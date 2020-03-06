Democracy 2020 Digest: Warren doesn’t hurry to help Biden or Sanders

Cambridge, MA – Senator Elizabeth Warren Taking her time

of Massachusetts progressive lawmakerStood outside his home on Thursday, announcing that he would end the White House bid, and said “not now” when asked if he would approve one of the remaining two measures Democratic presidential candidate: Former Vice President Joe Biden Or her fellow populist champion Vermont State Senator.

“It’s not today. I need more space, so I want to think a little more,” Warren emphasized.

Warren vows to speak at SEXISM in 2020

She told campaign supporters who don’t know who to support right now, “take a deep breath and take a little time,” stressing that “you don’t have to decide.”

Both Biden and Saunders look forward to Warren’s support. And both candidates had a phone conversation with Warren on Wednesday.

Sanders spoke to a reporter in Vermont shortly after Warren’s announcement, saying, “I want to get her support,” claiming that she is ideologically much closer to Warren than more moderate Biden.

“What I’m doing today is reaching out to the millions of strong supporters she had and knowing that Senator Warren and I have a subtle nuance of the difference Her agenda-no doubt she fought to tell her that she was fighting “because it was much closer to what I was fighting than what Joe Biden believed.

However, during the dropout, Warren explained that he did not belong to either the Biden or Sanders lane.

“As you know, at the beginning of the whole business, it was said that there were two lanes: Progressive Lane, where Bernie Sanders is incumbent, and Medium Lane, where Joe Biden is incumbent. I thought it wasn’t, but obviously it was wrong, “Warren explained.

Warren was a co-toprunner with Biden in late summer and early fall, but in October and November in a detailed study of rival attacks and plans for government-run Medicare implementation and payments. Seen fate fell-all health care systems. She had a sharp drop in hopes of winning nominations last month after a slump in the Caucasus of Nevada, the primary of New Hampshire, and the primary of South Carolina last weekend.

The last straw was a bad performance on Super Tuesday. Coastal to coastal primaries were held in 14 states. Her dilemma was best explained by her third place finish in her hometown of Massachusetts.

Fox News Updates on 2020 Presidential Election Campaign

Three more facility type candidates dropped out in the last four days – Former Mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg, Former South Bend of Minnesota, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Senator Amy Crobcher supported Biden, a traditional Democrat grouped around the former Vice President. But so far it hasn’t happened in progressive.

“Warren’s approval was most meaningful to Sanders if Sanders approved it before Super Tuesday. That doesn’t mean that Sanders’ support is worthless. We were weakened by the inability to negotiate and negotiate, “said Democrat strategist Michael Serraso.

Warren says, “ If you support Biden, you could be a candidate for Sanders, ” said Sererson, a veteran of the 2016 Sanders presidential election and a participant in Buttigieg’s 2020 White House bid. Did. That ended the primary election earlier and gave her a loud voice in Biden’s general election strategy. “

Michigan fight gets hot

Michigan Has the most delegates and is probably the most important of the six states holding a primary on Tuesday, March 10.

Sanders was so busy on Michigan’s route that he canceled the campaign scheduled for Friday in Mississippi on Thursday.

“We’re bringing more staff to Mississippi,” he told reporters.

But he emphasized, “Michigan is where we spend a little time.”

His move came several hours after Biden landed the sponsorship of the Governor.

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that he would support the former Vice President, “Families working in Michigan need a president who will appear and fight for them, and Joe Biden will have him on our backs.”

The state’s latest poll-Detroit News / WDIV-TV poll took place before Super Tuesday night, sweeping 10 of Biden’s 14 primaries.

Sanders, who is running in the second presidential election, beat the finalist Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 Democratic primary in thanks to last-minute upset victory. This predicted a slight loss to Clinton’s Donald Trump in the November 2016 general election in Michigan. He was relegated to the White House, as well as Trump’s victory with state-working white voters and narrow victory in two other important last belt states-Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

Campaign cash surge

In both the Biden and Sanders campaigns, the cash coming out of Super Tuesday campaigns was increasing.

The Sanders campaign reported bringing in $ 5.5 million from 220,000 donations Tuesday night through Wednesday. Biden’s campaign advertised that it sold $ 7.1 million online from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Sanders campaign has been successful in raising large sums of money through grassroots large-scale donations for many years, but the Biden campaign has raised funds until the gates open following a landslide victory in South Carolina Primary on Saturday. I struggled.

Bloomberg lends a helping hand

The day after suspending White House bidding, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg launches a new independent spending group with a mission to support the defeat of Trump, the final Democratic presidential candidate, in the November general election. Was.

According to Fox News’s Kelly Phares, Bloomberg’s aides identify new organizations, including field offices in six key battlefield states, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all of which won Trump in 2016 To do. He said the group’s name and all its budget and scope would be forthcoming.

Bloomberg, a multi-billion dollar business and media magnate, wants to beat Trump in the 2020 general election before launching the White House bid in November, even if it did not win the Democratic nomination. He said spending freely.

Bloomberg also released the first digital spot since leaving the race on Wednesday. In the video titled “Dump Trump”, a famous movie clip is spliced ​​along with a video of the president talking about the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.