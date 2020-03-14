Democracy 2020: the virtual campaign begins under the cloud of a coronavirus epidemic

Senator Bernie Sanders said the coronavirus epidemic “Radically changed our campaign.”

Speaking with reporters Friday from his hometown of Burlington, Vt., the populist senator – who makes their second consecutive offer for the Democratic presidential nomination – recognized that “we are thinking about this, but this coronavirus obviously affected our ability to communicate with people in the tradition that we do and that hurts.”

Welcome to a presidential race without a traditional campaign track – where virtual campaigning is quickly becoming the new standard.

While Sanders is stuck in his hometown, Biden is doing the same thing he is staying in Wilmington, Del.

The two candidates will travel to the national capital for the debate on the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday. The confrontation between the two main remaining Democratic candidates was transferred to a television studio in Washington, D.C., after a live hearing in Arizona was abruptly canceled this week due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

With traditional rallies and town halls a thing of the past, following warnings against large rallies from the public and health officials on Friday, Biden held its first virtual town hall with Illinois voters before their presidential primary in Tuesday.

“We will continue to assess and adjust the way we run our campaign as we move forward and find new ways to share our message with the public while prioritizing the health and safety of the American people” said Biden on Thursday.

His campaign also announced that fundraising from major donors – which the former vice president had almost always done in person – was also going virtual.

Sanders said on Friday that he would present what he said was an already robust online campaign.

“What I think we have for us, what we have always had for us, but what we will use even more are our Internet capabilities. We have several million people who follow us on Twitter, follow us on other platforms. We broadcast everything we do live, “said the senator.

Both campaigns require their staff at national headquarters and in country offices to work from home.

“Our staff are now working from home overall,” noted Sanders.

And senior Biden officials also said that as of Saturday, “all of Biden’s employees for the president, both in our headquarters in Philadelphia and in field offices across the country, will work from home.”

Bayou State report

Louisiana decided to postpone his April 4 presidential primary due to concerns over the coronavirus epidemic, election officials announced on Friday.

The primary – which includes mayors’ races and local proposals, as well as the presidential election – will take place instead on June 20, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced at a press conference in Baton Rouge .

Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards, told Fox News that the governor was to sign an executive order later Friday, officially moving the elections to June.

Louisiana is the first state to organize a primary or a caucus to come to delay its competition. Louisiana is one of only five states that gives governors the power to move elections in an emergency.

Sanders, when asked about the postponement of the Louisiana primary, told reporters that “the elections are the foundation of our democracy and we don’t want to delay the elections in a grotesque manner”.

But he stressed that “there is obviously a growing concern about the gathering of people and the spread of the virus … I don’t think there is anyone – whatever your political point of view – who wants to see infected people because they vote. “

Last minute changes at the polling station

On Tuesday, four states are holding primaries – Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

Election officials in the four states are making last-minute moves – such as moving polling stations away from places with high concentrations of high-risk people, such as nursing homes.

Meanwhile, the office of the Arizona Secretary of State told Fox News that it could not move the date of their primary because it would require legislative action.

The Secretary of State for Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio released a joint statement emphasizing that “we are working closely with our state health officials to ensure that our election officials and voters can be sure that the vote is safe.

“Unlike concerts, sporting events or other mass gatherings where large groups of people travel long distances to gather in a confined space for a long period of time, polling places see people from a neighboring community entering and get out of the building for a short time, “they noted.

And the Secretary of State pointed out that “advice from manufacturers of voting machines on the best way to disinfect machines, advice from the CDC on best practices for hand washing, and advice from our health officials from the respective state are provided at each polling station ”.

‘Get tested’

Sanders is one of the last in a growing list of people to insist that President Trump get tested for coronavirus, which is officially known as COVID-19.

Asked about Friday by Fox News if the president were to take a test, Sanders replied, “I would. You know, I was asked very early, to my knowledge, I was not around someone who had the virus. If I knew I was, I would be tested, and I think that applies to the President. “

The President has recently been in contact with a number of people who tested positive for the virus. Friday afternoon – after declaring a national emergency in response to the pandemic – Trump said he would “most likely” be tested for coronavirus “soon enough”.

But the president shook hands with some of those who joined him for the major announcement. This violated a major rule emphasized by its public health officials, to avoid shaking hands.

Lee Ross and Andrew Craft of Fox News contributed to this report.