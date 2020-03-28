Democracy 2020: Trump faces new political attacks on the coronavirus response

Two new national polls show the same thing: a majority of Americans approve of the work President TrumpIs piloting the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump amounts to 51% approval and 46% disapproval a national Fox News poll performed from March 21 to 24. And the President’s approval rating for his handling of the crisis stands at 51-45 percent in a ABC News / Washington Post national survey carried out from 22 to 25 March.

LATEST NEW FOX ON CORONAVIRUS

But the Fox News poll indicates that Americans are also divided over the Republican President’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, with 45% saying he responded appropriately and 46% suggesting that Trump did not take it seriously.

The survey also shows that a majority of Americans – 53% – say that the spread of the virus across the country would have been less if the federal government had acted faster. Just over a third of those surveyed disagreed, saying that nothing could have prevented the spread of the pandemic from coast to coast.

And 58% polled in the ABC News / Washington Post poll said the president was “initially too slow to take action to fix the problem,” with 38% saying that Trump “acted with the right amount of speed.”

Voting takes place former vice president Joe Biden and two outside groups supporting his bid for the White House strongly criticize Trump for his response to the coronavirus.

Biden – the democratic presidential candidate, unless certain – urged Trump, a week ago, to “stop saying false things. … People are worried. They are really scared. And when these things don’t happen, you just exacerbate their worry. Stop saying false things [you] think about making yourself look like a hero. “

The former vice president also argued that Trump had repeatedly lied to the Americans, saying, “During the first two months of this crisis, President Trump used his public statements to falsely tell us that we had nothing to fear. … Now he has gone on to wrongly tell us that he is taking action that he has not taken, promising results that he has not achieved and announcing actions that he has not even ordered . And people are afraid. “

BIDEN TEMPERS HIS CRITICISM OF THE TRUMP

Biden tempered his remarks this week, but he continues to target the president’s response to the crisis. And his campaign was accompanied by a brutal video that used the President’s comments from the past two months downplaying the severity of the epidemic and arguing, “Trump knew it. He failed.”

Priorities USA Action – the main super PAC that supported President Obama’s re-election in 2012 and Hillary Clinton’s candidacy for the White House in 2016 – is on the air with a television advertisement which uses audio from the President’s comments and ends with a video clip of Trump saying, “I take no responsibility at all.” The announcement is broadcast in major battlefield states and PAC announced on Friday that they will be releasing a Spanish version.

Unite the Country, the pro-Biden super PAC, went up this week with a new television commercial where the narrator says, “The crisis comes to every president. This one failed. “The group says the spot is part of a seven-digit ad purchase that will air nationwide on broadcast and cable.

Trump re-election campaign pushes back, repeatedly accusing Biden of trying to politicize the coronavirus crisis.

“By attacking the fear of the Americans in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, Biden is not just doing cheap politics. It is making the crisis worse. It is dangerous,” said the Trump campaign. “Biden’s quarterback on Monday morning is an effort to sow anger and division among the Americans.”

Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh – responding to super PAC ads – noted that “the Americans faced national adversity with unity, but Joe Biden and his allies abandoned this principle in favor of a rank despicable politics. “

“They offer nothing but partisan sidelines and seek to undermine the federal response to the crisis by misinforming and scaring people,” he said.

The Trump campaign – alleging false allegations in the two super PAC ads – tried in vain to persuade television stations to refuse to broadcast the spots.

The ads are still going on – but such a criticism of Trump’s return to Biden?

Veteran political scientist Wayne Lesperance noted that “Americans tend to rally around the flag in times of crisis. President Trump, who attends daily briefings, is clearly the recipient of this support. “

But Lesperance – vice president of academic affairs at New England College – pointed out the latest polls to point out that Trump does not like the bump of successful leaders in times of crisis.

“The president’s current support is low praise compared to the support enjoyed by other presidents in times of national crisis,” said Lesperance. “The day after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990, President George W. Bush obtained an 86% approval rating. Eleven years later, following the September 11 attacks, his son George W. Bush had an approval rating of 90% or more. In both cases, public support for these presidents has soared. And while President Trump has better ratings than usual for handling the COVID-19 crisis, his numbers are still lower than his predecessors. “

He stressed that “normally there is a certain risk of attacking a president in times of crisis because the nation tends to rally around the president”.

But Lesperance said, “Since the president’s numbers, while more positive than negative, have not been as strong, there seems to be less risk of openly criticizing the president’s handling of the crisis. “

Biden congratulates … Trump?

For the first time, the president used the powers granted by the Defense Production Act on Friday afternoon to coerce General Motors to produce ventilators that hospitals desperately need on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has repeatedly criticized Trump for not implementing the law since his invocation last week. Defense production law gives the president the power to mobilize private industry.

But minutes after Trump used the act, Biden praised the president in a live virtual roundtable with first responders.

“The good news I heard about 10 minutes ago … is that the president has finally implemented the law and he has ordered GM to make fans. This is really good news. Now we were suggesting that he do it over a month ago, but the fact is he did it and I congratulate him, “said Biden.

Tight race in crucial condition

New poll into key state of the general election battlefield of Michigan shows a close contest between Biden and Trump.

Former vice president represents 44% of Michigan supporters likely to vote in November presidential election, with Trump at 41%, says Marketing Resource Group Survey, LLC. Biden’s slight advantage of 3 points over the president lies in the margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points of the poll.

The survey was conducted from March 16 to 20.

One of three so-called Michigan Rust Belt states – along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – that Trump went from blue to red in 2016, which contributed to his victory at the White House.

Sanders ‘steep road’

Senator Bernie Sanders admits “it’s going to be a very steep road” to mount a comeback and a defeat Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

But populist senator from Vermont, In one interview with NPR which aired on Friday morning said it is still assessing the future of its presidential campaign.

Read the whole story