Democrat jokes about suspension of Lysol to Kentucky shipments in the blink of an eye to McConnell

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Representative Tom Malinowski, DN.J., Joked in a recent livestream with constituents that a county in his district should withhold shipments of Lysol disinfectant to the state of Kentucky to the majority in the Senate . Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Yields in Opposition to Democrat-Supported Email Voting Measures coronavirus pandemic.

“A fun fact about Somerset County – we make 100% of the national supply of Lysol disinfectant,” said Malinowski in the video posted by conservative political blog Garden State.Save Jersey.com. “

“I thought about using it with, like Mitch McConnell,” he continued. “Like, ‘Hey, you know, we’re going to put Lysol back in Kentucky until you pass our Election Security Bill.'”

Lysol’s parent company Reckitt Benckiser has a plant in the township of Hillsborough, N.J.

THE STATE OF STATE CORONAVIRUS DEVELOPMENT

Malinowski noted that he was seeing “thumbs up” from voters participating in the livestream, but then clarified, “I think it’s a fantasy and I don’t think it will work that way.”

The Republican National Committee of Congress called Malinowski’s comments “gross”.

“[Tom Malinowski] admitted he dreamed of withholding Kentuckian coronavirus killer disinfectants [McConnell]”they wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The 7th District of New Jersey is one of many House Republicans radars for 2020, having been represented by moderate GOP representative Leonard Lance, R-N.J., For 10 years before his defeat by Malinowski in 2018.

Thursday, the minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. criticized Democrats for trying to include funding for “mail-in ballot” initiatives in a coronavirus aid bill.

“Do you want to delay the bill because you want to change the electoral law for November, because you think it gives you a political advantage?” McCarthy told reporters: according to Politico. “It’s disgusting to me.”

Last year, Malinowski was criticized for defend the presence of illegal immigrants in the country.

“Who do you think mows our beautiful lawns?” he said at the time in a video obtained by the Washington Examiner. “There are a lot of jobs in our community, like it or not, for better or for worse, Americans are not ready to accept.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“There is nothing funny about a congressman threatening to withhold vital supplies from the Kentuckians during a deadly epidemic,” Republican Party of Kentucky spokesperson told SaveJersey.com on Friday. “At a time when families and communities across the country are suffering, people are uniting to fight the coronavirus. The threats of this Democratic MP need and deserve to be condemned.

“As high-ranking members of Malinowski’s party, and occupying or seeking high office in Kentucky, [Gov.] Andy Beshear, [U.S. Senate candidate] Amy McGrath and [Rep.] John Yarmuth must speak out against the disgusting rhetoric of his Democratic colleague, “added Lonergan.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn of Fox News contributed to this report.