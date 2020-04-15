Democratic lawmakers propose to give Americans $ 2,000 a month until employment returns to pre-coronavirus levels

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Two democrats the House don’t think the $ 1,200 that many Americans will receive under the huge CARES $ 2.2 trillion law that Congress approved last month is sufficient.

Representatives Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-California, presented the Emergency Money for the People Act on Tuesday to give millions of Americans $ 2,000 a month during the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers argue that with the record number of unemployed Americans, the single payment for the CARES law is not enough.

“A single check for twelve hundred dollars will not be enough,” Khanna said in a statement. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to get out on the other side alive, healthy and ready to go back to work.”

The legislation would dramatically increase not only the amount of money Americans receive, but also the number of Americans who could qualify for payments.

Under the CARES Act, individuals who file their tax returns as individuals are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $ 1,200, and couples who deposit jointly can receive up to $ 2,400 plus $ 500 more per child under 17.

The amount decreases for people who earn an adjusted gross income of more than $ 75,000 and couples who earn more than $ 150,000 a year, by $ 5 for every $ 100 of income above these scores. This means that the payment is lower the higher their income, the amount being reduced to zero for people who earn $ 99,000 or more and couples who earn $ 198,000 or more.

The People’s Emergency Money Act, however, wants to push the payment down to $ 2,000 each month until employment returns to pre-COVID-19 levels. Each American 16 and over earning less than $ 130,000 a year would be eligible to receive the money, and married couples earning less than $ 260,000 would receive at least $ 4,000 a month.

Eligible families with children will receive an additional $ 500 per child, families may receive funding for up to three children.

The bill would also ensure that students and adults with disabilities receive payments, even if declared dependent, contrary to the CARES law.

Some 16.8 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks, which means that one in 10 working Americans is out of work. Collectively, the numbers were the largest and fastest-growing series of job losses in 1948. In contrast, during the Great Recession, it took 44 weeks – about 10 months – for jobless claims reach their highest level currently in less than a year. month.

“The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country,” said Ryan. “As millions of Americans apply for unemployment week after week, we must work quickly to repair the dam – and that means putting money in the hands of hard-working families.”

He added: “Now is the time for Congress to get down to business on the next step to bring relief to those who have been most affected by this pandemic.”