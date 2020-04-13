Democratic Party President’s Optimistic Convention May Still Be Held In Person

National Democratic Committee President Tom perez says he still aims to detain a national “in person” presidential nomination agreement this summer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Earlier this month, the DNC announced that it was pushing back the date of the convention from July 13 to 16 to the week of August 17, due to health problems in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Perez, in a conference call with reporters on Monday, said, “Yes, we postponed it. But we are looking forward to having a convention that will allow us to demonstrate and enhance our values. “

DEMOCRATS REPRESENT THE PRESIDENTIAL CONVENTION FROM JULY TO AUGUST

And earlier – in an interview with Politico – he stressed that “we postponed our convention by five weeks because we wanted to maximize our opportunities to have a convention in person, to have a convention as muscular, as exciting as possible.”

Perez also admitted on Monday that “we plan for the best, hoping for the best, but we plan for every eventuality. And we will continue to move closer and closer to the convention to listen very carefully to what our public health professionals have to say. “

Earlier this month, presumed democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned that “we may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should think about it right now. The idea of ​​holding the convention will be necessary. We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in the same place and it is very possible. “

Biden added that health conditions in the future should dictate if the convention takes place in person, saying “let’s see where it is – and what we do by then will also dictate a lot. But my point is that I think you just followed science. “

Perez, in his comments on Monday, also aimed to President Trump and his counterparts on the Republican National Committee – saying that the DNC was moving forward “not with our head of public health in the sand, but with the advice and help of everyone involved, including our health professionals. public health.”

Late last month, the president – in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News – said there was “no way” the republican convention would be canceled.

TRUMP SAYS REPUBLICAN CONVENTION “NO WAY” WILL BE CANCELED

“No way I’m canceling the convention. We’re going to have the convention, it’s going to be amazing,” Trump said on “Hannity.”

The worldwide coronavirus epidemic has forced most Americans to snuggle up in their homes in the hope of preventing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Those who venture outside are invited to practice social distance – keeping a minimum of six feet apart – and all large gatherings have been suppressed.