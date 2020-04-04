Democratic primaries pushed back in four states in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

Voters in four states were to vote Democratic presidential primaries Saturday – but these states have now postponed or extended voting in these contests due to the coronavirus crisis.

Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii have canceled in-person voting due to the pandemic that has closed most of daily life across the country. Instead, the contests will be voted 100% by mail. Authorities have also postponed competitions to give voters more time to get their ballots and to have them counted.

Louisiana was also scheduled to hold its primary on Saturday, but the state postponed the elections to June 20.

Hawaii has already mailed two ballots and a third this week. The registration deadline has also been extended. Democrats will not have primary results until May.

Meanwhile, in Alaska, the Democratic Party authorizes the download of ballots from its website and pushed back the date on which a postal ballot was to be postmarked from March 24 to April 10.

In Wyoming, the primary will also be mailed only and those who signed up too late to receive a ballot will be sent one. The party also extended the deadline for receiving ballots from April 4 to 17.

Former Vice President Joe Biden currently holds a dominant lead in the primary, but Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Refused to throw in the towel, arguing that there was still a narrow path to victory for him.

The delays are one of many national movements by Democratic Party officials, who have acted quickly to adapt their main season to the unique challenge of the pandemic.

The National Democratic Committee announced this week that its convention, scheduled for mid-July, would be moved to August.

In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers called for a special session of the state legislature on Saturday to revise Tuesday’s primary and allow an election by mail. He also asked that mail-in ballots be sent to all registered voters and that the deadline for returning ballots be extended to May 26.

Democratic governor warns that voting in person at polling stations would be “a very unnecessary risk to public health” the coronavirus crisis.

“I can’t move this election or change the rules by myself. My hands are tied,” argued Evers in a video posted on social media. “I was hoping the courts would step in and help, and they have actually implemented some of the common sense changes I advocate, but not all of them. ”

On March 17, Florida, Illinois and Arizona were the last states to hold presidential primaries. Since then, 15 states and Puerto Rico – which were to hold their primary and caucus at the end of March, April or May – postponed their competitions or sent them almost entirely by post or postal ballot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.